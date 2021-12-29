Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Deebo Samuel before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Samuel's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) and the Houston Texans (4-11) hit the field in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Samuel has 70 catches (on 109 targets) and leads the 49ers with 1,247 receiving yards (83.1 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 23.8% of the 458 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.
  • Samuel (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have thrown the ball in 51.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Houston

  • The 253.7 passing yards the Texans give up per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Texans have allowed 21 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Titans, Samuel was targeted 11 times, totaling 159 yards on nine receptions (averaging 17.7 yards per grab).
  • Samuel has racked up 241 receiving yards (80.3 per game), hauling in 14 balls on 17 targets in his last three games.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

109

23.8%

70

1247

5

7

12.5%

George Kittle

85

18.6%

65

871

6

8

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

71

15.5%

46

625

5

10

17.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

36

7.9%

28

287

1

5

8.9%

Powered By Data Skrive