There will be player prop betting options available for Deebo Samuel before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Samuel's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) and the Houston Texans (4-11) hit the field in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Samuel has 70 catches (on 109 targets) and leads the 49ers with 1,247 receiving yards (83.1 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

So far this season, 23.8% of the 458 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.

Samuel (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have thrown the ball in 51.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Houston

The 253.7 passing yards the Texans give up per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Texans have allowed 21 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Titans, Samuel was targeted 11 times, totaling 159 yards on nine receptions (averaging 17.7 yards per grab).

Samuel has racked up 241 receiving yards (80.3 per game), hauling in 14 balls on 17 targets in his last three games.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 109 23.8% 70 1247 5 7 12.5% George Kittle 85 18.6% 65 871 6 8 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 71 15.5% 46 625 5 10 17.9% Kyle Juszczyk 36 7.9% 28 287 1 5 8.9%

