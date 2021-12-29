Publish date:
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Samuel has 70 catches (on 109 targets) and leads the 49ers with 1,247 receiving yards (83.1 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
- So far this season, 23.8% of the 458 passes thrown by his team have gone Samuel's way.
- Samuel (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.5% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have thrown the ball in 51.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Houston
- The 253.7 passing yards the Texans give up per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Texans have allowed 21 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Titans, Samuel was targeted 11 times, totaling 159 yards on nine receptions (averaging 17.7 yards per grab).
- Samuel has racked up 241 receiving yards (80.3 per game), hauling in 14 balls on 17 targets in his last three games.
Samuel's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
109
23.8%
70
1247
5
7
12.5%
George Kittle
85
18.6%
65
871
6
8
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
71
15.5%
46
625
5
10
17.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
36
7.9%
28
287
1
5
8.9%
