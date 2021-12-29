Publish date:
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis
Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds
Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carr leads Las Vegas with 4,363 passing yards (290.9 per game) and has a 68.7% completion percentage this year (384-of-559) while throwing 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- He also adds 109 rushing yards (7.3 ypg) on 39 carries.
- The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the ball 38.7% of the time.
- Carr has thrown 66 passes in the red zone this season, 52.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- In four matchups against the Colts, Carr averaged 245.2 passing yards per game, 22.3 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Carr threw multiple touchdown passes in all of those games against the Colts.
- Note: Carr's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
- The 248.3 passing yards the Colts allow per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Colts' defense is 31st in the NFL, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Carr completed 80.0% of his passes for 201 yards, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.
- Carr has put up 700 passing yards (233.3 ypg) on 78-of-108 with three touchdowns against three interceptions over his last three games.
Carr's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
114
20.4%
92
949
6
19
28.8%
Darren Waller
84
15.0%
53
643
2
11
16.7%
Bryan Edwards
52
9.3%
30
508
3
7
10.6%
