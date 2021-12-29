Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Before placing any bets on Derek Carr's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) take the field against the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carr leads Las Vegas with 4,363 passing yards (290.9 per game) and has a 68.7% completion percentage this year (384-of-559) while throwing 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
  • He also adds 109 rushing yards (7.3 ypg) on 39 carries.
  • The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the ball 38.7% of the time.
  • Carr has thrown 66 passes in the red zone this season, 52.8% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • In four matchups against the Colts, Carr averaged 245.2 passing yards per game, 22.3 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Carr threw multiple touchdown passes in all of those games against the Colts.
  • Note: Carr's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • The 248.3 passing yards the Colts allow per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Colts' defense is 31st in the NFL, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Carr completed 80.0% of his passes for 201 yards, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.
  • Carr has put up 700 passing yards (233.3 ypg) on 78-of-108 with three touchdowns against three interceptions over his last three games.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

114

20.4%

92

949

6

19

28.8%

Darren Waller

84

15.0%

53

643

2

11

16.7%

Bryan Edwards

52

9.3%

30

508

3

7

10.6%

