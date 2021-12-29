Before placing any bets on Derek Carr's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) take the field against the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carr leads Las Vegas with 4,363 passing yards (290.9 per game) and has a 68.7% completion percentage this year (384-of-559) while throwing 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He also adds 109 rushing yards (7.3 ypg) on 39 carries.

The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the ball 38.7% of the time.

Carr has thrown 66 passes in the red zone this season, 52.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

In four matchups against the Colts, Carr averaged 245.2 passing yards per game, 22.3 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Carr threw multiple touchdown passes in all of those games against the Colts.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The 248.3 passing yards the Colts allow per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Colts' defense is 31st in the NFL, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Carr completed 80.0% of his passes for 201 yards, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.

Carr has put up 700 passing yards (233.3 ypg) on 78-of-108 with three touchdowns against three interceptions over his last three games.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 114 20.4% 92 949 6 19 28.8% Darren Waller 84 15.0% 53 643 2 11 16.7% Bryan Edwards 52 9.3% 30 508 3 7 10.6%

