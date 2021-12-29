Publish date:
DeSean Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis
DeSean Jackson Prop Bet Odds
DeSean Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jackson has 19 receptions (31 targets) for 449 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 29.9 yards per game.
- The Raiders have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Jackson's zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Colts are 30.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Jackson did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Colts.
- Note: Jackson's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
- The Colts are giving up 248.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
- The Colts have allowed 29 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Broncos last week, Jackson was targeted five times and totaled 44 yards on four receptions.
- Over his last three games, Jackson's 10 targets have resulted in six receptions for 74 yards (24.7 ypg).
Jackson's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
DeSean Jackson
31
-
19
449
2
0
-
Hunter Renfrow
114
20.4%
92
949
6
19
28.8%
Darren Waller
84
15.0%
53
643
2
11
16.7%
Bryan Edwards
52
9.3%
30
508
3
7
10.6%
