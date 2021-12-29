Before DeSean Jackson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Jackson's Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

DeSean Jackson Prop Bet Odds

DeSean Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jackson has 19 receptions (31 targets) for 449 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 29.9 yards per game.

The Raiders have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jackson's matchup with the Colts.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Jackson's zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Colts are 30.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Jackson did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Colts.

Note: Jackson's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The Colts are giving up 248.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

The Colts have allowed 29 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Broncos last week, Jackson was targeted five times and totaled 44 yards on four receptions.

Over his last three games, Jackson's 10 targets have resulted in six receptions for 74 yards (24.7 ypg).

Jackson's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeSean Jackson 31 - 19 449 2 0 - Hunter Renfrow 114 20.4% 92 949 6 19 28.8% Darren Waller 84 15.0% 53 643 2 11 16.7% Bryan Edwards 52 9.3% 30 508 3 7 10.6%

Powered By Data Skrive