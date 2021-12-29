Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta

Author:

There will be player props available for Devin Singletary ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Singletary's Buffalo Bills (9-6) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) face off in a Week 17 matchup from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Buffalo's top rusher, Singletary, has rushed 146 times for 672 yards (44.8 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 38 passes for 204 yards (13.6 per game).
  • He has handled 146, or 38.0%, of his team's 384 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bills have called a pass in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • The Falcons give up 120.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.
  • The Bills are up against the NFL's 21st-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (15 this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Singletary rushed for 39 yards on 12 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Singletary also tacked on 39 yards on five receptions.
  • Singletary has 177 yards on 38 carries (59.0 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns in his last three games.
  • Singletary also has 12 catches for 86 yards (28.7 per game).

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devin Singletary

146

38.0%

672

4

24

29.6%

4.6

Josh Allen

102

26.6%

619

4

23

28.4%

6.1

Zack Moss

86

22.4%

298

4

25

30.9%

3.5

Matt Breida

26

6.8%

125

1

3

3.7%

4.8

