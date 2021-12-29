There will be player props available for Devin Singletary ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Singletary's Buffalo Bills (9-6) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) face off in a Week 17 matchup from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Buffalo's top rusher, Singletary, has rushed 146 times for 672 yards (44.8 per game), with four touchdowns.

And he has caught 38 passes for 204 yards (13.6 per game).

He has handled 146, or 38.0%, of his team's 384 rushing attempts this season.

The Bills have called a pass in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

The Falcons give up 120.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.

The Bills are up against the NFL's 21st-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (15 this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Singletary rushed for 39 yards on 12 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Singletary also tacked on 39 yards on five receptions.

Singletary has 177 yards on 38 carries (59.0 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns in his last three games.

Singletary also has 12 catches for 86 yards (28.7 per game).

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devin Singletary 146 38.0% 672 4 24 29.6% 4.6 Josh Allen 102 26.6% 619 4 23 28.4% 6.1 Zack Moss 86 22.4% 298 4 25 30.9% 3.5 Matt Breida 26 6.8% 125 1 3 3.7% 4.8

