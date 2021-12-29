Publish date:
Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta
Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds
Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Buffalo's top rusher, Singletary, has rushed 146 times for 672 yards (44.8 per game), with four touchdowns.
- And he has caught 38 passes for 204 yards (13.6 per game).
- He has handled 146, or 38.0%, of his team's 384 rushing attempts this season.
- The Bills have called a pass in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- The Falcons give up 120.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.
- The Bills are up against the NFL's 21st-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (15 this year).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Singletary rushed for 39 yards on 12 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Singletary also tacked on 39 yards on five receptions.
- Singletary has 177 yards on 38 carries (59.0 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns in his last three games.
- Singletary also has 12 catches for 86 yards (28.7 per game).
Singletary's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devin Singletary
146
38.0%
672
4
24
29.6%
4.6
Josh Allen
102
26.6%
619
4
23
28.4%
6.1
Zack Moss
86
22.4%
298
4
25
30.9%
3.5
Matt Breida
26
6.8%
125
1
3
3.7%
4.8
