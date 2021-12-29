Devonta Freeman has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Freeman and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) take the field against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freeman has rushed for 479 yards on 114 carries (31.9 ypg), with five touchdowns.

He's also caught 31 passes for 183 yards (12.2 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has run the ball 449 times this season, and he's handled 114 of those attempts (25.4%).

The Ravens have thrown the football in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freeman's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Freeman's 31 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups against the Rams are 31.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Freeman, in four matchups against the Rams, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Freeman's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The Rams have the NFL's sixth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 96.9 yards per game.

The Rams have allowed 17 rushing touchdowns, 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Bengals last week, Freeman rushed six times for 17 yards and scored one touchdown.

Freeman has 103 rushing yards (34.3 ypg) on 25 carries with one touchdown in his last three games.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devonta Freeman 114 25.4% 479 5 13 22.8% 4.2 Lamar Jackson 133 29.6% 767 2 16 28.1% 5.8 Latavius Murray 92 20.5% 320 5 15 26.3% 3.5 Ty'Son Williams 34 7.6% 181 1 4 7.0% 5.3

Powered By Data Skrive