Publish date:
Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles
Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freeman has rushed for 479 yards on 114 carries (31.9 ypg), with five touchdowns.
- He's also caught 31 passes for 183 yards (12.2 per game) and one touchdown.
- His team has run the ball 449 times this season, and he's handled 114 of those attempts (25.4%).
- The Ravens have thrown the football in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Freeman's 31 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups against the Rams are 31.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Freeman, in four matchups against the Rams, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Note: Freeman's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The Rams have the NFL's sixth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 96.9 yards per game.
- The Rams have allowed 17 rushing touchdowns, 26th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bengals last week, Freeman rushed six times for 17 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Freeman has 103 rushing yards (34.3 ypg) on 25 carries with one touchdown in his last three games.
Freeman's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devonta Freeman
114
25.4%
479
5
13
22.8%
4.2
Lamar Jackson
133
29.6%
767
2
16
28.1%
5.8
Latavius Murray
92
20.5%
320
5
15
26.3%
3.5
Ty'Son Williams
34
7.6%
181
1
4
7.0%
5.3
