December 29, 2021
Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

Devonta Freeman has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Freeman and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) take the field against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freeman has rushed for 479 yards on 114 carries (31.9 ypg), with five touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 31 passes for 183 yards (12.2 per game) and one touchdown.
  • His team has run the ball 449 times this season, and he's handled 114 of those attempts (25.4%).
  • The Ravens have thrown the football in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Freeman's 31 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups against the Rams are 31.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Freeman, in four matchups against the Rams, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Note: Freeman's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The Rams have the NFL's sixth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 96.9 yards per game.
  • The Rams have allowed 17 rushing touchdowns, 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bengals last week, Freeman rushed six times for 17 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Freeman has 103 rushing yards (34.3 ypg) on 25 carries with one touchdown in his last three games.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devonta Freeman

114

25.4%

479

5

13

22.8%

4.2

Lamar Jackson

133

29.6%

767

2

16

28.1%

5.8

Latavius Murray

92

20.5%

320

5

15

26.3%

3.5

Ty'Son Williams

34

7.6%

181

1

4

7.0%

5.3

Powered By Data Skrive