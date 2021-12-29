In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Devonta Smith and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC East opponents hit the field in Week 17 when Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) meet the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith's team-leading 821 receiving yards (54.7 per game) have come on 58 receptions (94 targets) plus five touchdowns.

So far this season, 21.7% of the 434 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Smith's matchup with Washington.

Matchup vs. Washington

In his one matchup against the Football Team, Smith's 40 receiving yards total is 19.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (59.5).

Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Football Team.

This week Smith will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (280.2 yards allowed per game).

The Football Team's defense is 32nd in the NFL, conceding 2.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Smith put together an 80-yard performance against the Giants last week on five catches (16 yards per reception) while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.

Smith's 10 catches (on 16 targets) have netted him 135 yards (45.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 94 21.7% 58 821 5 7 12.3% Dallas Goedert 69 15.9% 50 759 4 6 10.5% Quez Watkins 51 11.8% 36 548 0 7 12.3% Jalen Reagor 53 12.2% 31 280 2 5 8.8%

Powered By Data Skrive