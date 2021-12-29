Publish date:
Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Smith's team-leading 821 receiving yards (54.7 per game) have come on 58 receptions (94 targets) plus five touchdowns.
- So far this season, 21.7% of the 434 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Washington
- In his one matchup against the Football Team, Smith's 40 receiving yards total is 19.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (59.5).
- Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Football Team.
- This week Smith will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (280.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Football Team's defense is 32nd in the NFL, conceding 2.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Smith put together an 80-yard performance against the Giants last week on five catches (16 yards per reception) while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.
- Smith's 10 catches (on 16 targets) have netted him 135 yards (45.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.
Smith's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
94
21.7%
58
821
5
7
12.3%
Dallas Goedert
69
15.9%
50
759
4
6
10.5%
Quez Watkins
51
11.8%
36
548
0
7
12.3%
Jalen Reagor
53
12.2%
31
280
2
5
8.8%
