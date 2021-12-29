Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Devonta Smith and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC East opponents hit the field in Week 17 when Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) meet the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Smith's team-leading 821 receiving yards (54.7 per game) have come on 58 receptions (94 targets) plus five touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 21.7% of the 434 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • In his one matchup against the Football Team, Smith's 40 receiving yards total is 19.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (59.5).
  • Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Football Team.
  • This week Smith will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (280.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The Football Team's defense is 32nd in the NFL, conceding 2.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Smith put together an 80-yard performance against the Giants last week on five catches (16 yards per reception) while being targeted seven times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Smith's 10 catches (on 16 targets) have netted him 135 yards (45.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

94

21.7%

58

821

5

7

12.3%

Dallas Goedert

69

15.9%

50

759

4

6

10.5%

Quez Watkins

51

11.8%

36

548

0

7

12.3%

Jalen Reagor

53

12.2%

31

280

2

5

8.8%

