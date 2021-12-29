Publish date:
Devontae Booker Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago
Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds
Devontae Booker Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Booker has rushed for a team-leading 533 yards on 119 attempts (35.5 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
- He's also caught 36 passes for 256 yards (17.1 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 119 of his team's 354 carries this season (33.6%).
- The Giants have run 60.9% passing plays and 39.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- In his single career matchup against the Bears, Booker put up zero rushing yards, 30.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Booker did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Bears.
- The Bears have the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 124.1 yards per game.
- This year the Bears are ranked 18th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (14).
Recent Performances
- Against the Eagles last week, Booker rushed six times for 27 yards (4.5 yards per attempt).
- Booker added four catches for 19 yards.
- Booker has 157 rushing yards on 22 attempts (52.3 yards per carry) over his last three games.
- He's also caught 10 passes for 55 yards (18.3 per game).
Booker's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devontae Booker
119
33.6%
533
2
15
33.3%
4.5
Saquon Barkley
130
36.7%
461
2
11
24.4%
3.5
Daniel Jones
62
17.5%
298
2
13
28.9%
4.8
Elijhaa Penny
24
6.8%
99
1
3
6.7%
4.1
