Before placing any wagers on Devontae Booker's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Booker and the New York Giants (4-11) take the field against the Chicago Bears (5-10) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Booker has rushed for a team-leading 533 yards on 119 attempts (35.5 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

He's also caught 36 passes for 256 yards (17.1 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 119 of his team's 354 carries this season (33.6%).

The Giants have run 60.9% passing plays and 39.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Booker's matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

In his single career matchup against the Bears, Booker put up zero rushing yards, 30.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Booker did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Bears.

The Bears have the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 124.1 yards per game.

This year the Bears are ranked 18th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

Against the Eagles last week, Booker rushed six times for 27 yards (4.5 yards per attempt).

Booker added four catches for 19 yards.

Booker has 157 rushing yards on 22 attempts (52.3 yards per carry) over his last three games.

He's also caught 10 passes for 55 yards (18.3 per game).

Booker's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devontae Booker 119 33.6% 533 2 15 33.3% 4.5 Saquon Barkley 130 36.7% 461 2 11 24.4% 3.5 Daniel Jones 62 17.5% 298 2 13 28.9% 4.8 Elijhaa Penny 24 6.8% 99 1 3 6.7% 4.1

Powered By Data Skrive