December 29, 2021
Publish date:

Devontae Booker Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Devontae Booker's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Booker and the New York Giants (4-11) take the field against the Chicago Bears (5-10) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Booker has rushed for a team-leading 533 yards on 119 attempts (35.5 yards per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 36 passes for 256 yards (17.1 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 119 of his team's 354 carries this season (33.6%).
  • The Giants have run 60.9% passing plays and 39.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Chicago

  • In his single career matchup against the Bears, Booker put up zero rushing yards, 30.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Booker did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Bears.
  • The Bears have the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 124.1 yards per game.
  • This year the Bears are ranked 18th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Eagles last week, Booker rushed six times for 27 yards (4.5 yards per attempt).
  • Booker added four catches for 19 yards.
  • Booker has 157 rushing yards on 22 attempts (52.3 yards per carry) over his last three games.
  • He's also caught 10 passes for 55 yards (18.3 per game).

Booker's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devontae Booker

119

33.6%

533

2

15

33.3%

4.5

Saquon Barkley

130

36.7%

461

2

11

24.4%

3.5

Daniel Jones

62

17.5%

298

2

13

28.9%

4.8

Elijhaa Penny

24

6.8%

99

1

3

6.7%

4.1

