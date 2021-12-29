Before placing any bets on Dontrell Hilliard's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Hilliard and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) square off against the Miami Dolphins (8-7) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Dontrell Hilliard Prop Bet Odds

Dontrell Hilliard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

So far this year Hilliard has run for 248 yards on 39 carries (31.0 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

He's also caught 15 passes for 53 yards (6.6 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 479 times this season, and he's taken 39 of those attempts (8.1%).

The Titans have thrown the football in 50.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Miami

Against the Dolphins, Hilliard's zero rushing yards in his only career matchup are 30.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hilliard did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Dolphins.

The Dolphins have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 102.3 yards per game.

The Titans are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this year).

Recent Performances

Hilliard put together a 20-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the 49ers, carrying the ball five times (averaging four yards per carry).

During his last three games, Hilliard has run for 82 yards on 20 carries (27.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Hilliard's Tennessee Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dontrell Hilliard 39 8.1% 248 1 2 2.7% 6.4 Derrick Henry 219 45.7% 937 10 32 43.8% 4.3 D'Onta Foreman 86 18.0% 365 2 16 21.9% 4.2 Ryan Tannehill 49 10.2% 265 7 13 17.8% 5.4

