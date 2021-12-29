Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Elijah Mitchell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston

Author:

Elijah Mitchell will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) play the Houston Texans (4-11) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mitchell has churned out a team-high 759 rushing yards (50.6 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
  • He also averages 8.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 17 passes for 126 yards.
  • He has received 165 of his team's 431 carries this season (38.3%).
  • The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 51.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mitchell's matchup with the Texans.

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Conceding 141.3 rushing yards per game, the Texans have the 30th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • Mitchell and the 49ers will face off against the NFL's 31st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (25).

Recent Performances

  • Mitchell did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Titans.
  • Mitchell has run for 0 yards on zero carries (0.0 yards per game) on the ground over his last three games.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Elijah Mitchell

165

38.3%

759

5

18

34.6%

4.6

Deebo Samuel

44

10.2%

301

7

10

19.2%

6.8

Jeff Wilson Jr.

79

18.3%

294

2

9

17.3%

3.7

Trey Sermon

41

9.5%

167

1

1

1.9%

4.1

Powered By Data Skrive