Elijah Mitchell will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Mitchell's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) play the Houston Texans (4-11) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Odds

Elijah Mitchell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mitchell has churned out a team-high 759 rushing yards (50.6 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

He also averages 8.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 17 passes for 126 yards.

He has received 165 of his team's 431 carries this season (38.3%).

The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 51.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.5% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mitchell's matchup with the Texans.

Matchup vs. Houston

Conceding 141.3 rushing yards per game, the Texans have the 30th-ranked run defense in the league.

Mitchell and the 49ers will face off against the NFL's 31st-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (25).

Recent Performances

Mitchell did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Titans.

Mitchell has run for 0 yards on zero carries (0.0 yards per game) on the ground over his last three games.

Mitchell's San Francisco Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Elijah Mitchell 165 38.3% 759 5 18 34.6% 4.6 Deebo Samuel 44 10.2% 301 7 10 19.2% 6.8 Jeff Wilson Jr. 79 18.3% 294 2 9 17.3% 3.7 Trey Sermon 41 9.5% 167 1 1 1.9% 4.1

Powered By Data Skrive