In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Emmanuel Sanders and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Sanders and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) hit the field against the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has caught 42 grabs for 626 yards and four touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 72 times, and puts up 41.7 yards per game.

So far this season, 12.3% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Sanders' way.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Sanders has been on the receiving end of 9.3% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.3% of the time while running the football 39.7% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sanders' matchup with the Falcons.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

In his four matchups against the Falcons, Sanders' 48.5 receiving yards average is 9.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (39.5).

Sanders has not caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons.

Note: Sanders' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

The 253.7 passing yards the Falcons allow per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Falcons have surrendered 28 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 28th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Patriots, Sanders was targeted four times, totaling 20 yards on two receptions.

Over his last three games, Sanders has hauled in 45 yards (on three grabs).

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Emmanuel Sanders 72 12.3% 42 626 4 10 9.3% Stefon Diggs 141 24.2% 89 1092 9 29 27.1% Cole Beasley 101 17.3% 76 640 1 11 10.3% Dawson Knox 64 11.0% 46 538 9 17 15.9%

Powered By Data Skrive