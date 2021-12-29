Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Emmanuel Sanders and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Sanders and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) hit the field against the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders has caught 42 grabs for 626 yards and four touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 72 times, and puts up 41.7 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 12.3% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Sanders' way.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Sanders has been on the receiving end of 9.3% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.3% of the time while running the football 39.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sanders' matchup with the Falcons.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • In his four matchups against the Falcons, Sanders' 48.5 receiving yards average is 9.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (39.5).
  • Sanders has not caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons.
  • Note: Sanders' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
  • The 253.7 passing yards the Falcons allow per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Falcons have surrendered 28 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 28th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Patriots, Sanders was targeted four times, totaling 20 yards on two receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Sanders has hauled in 45 yards (on three grabs).

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Emmanuel Sanders

72

12.3%

42

626

4

10

9.3%

Stefon Diggs

141

24.2%

89

1092

9

29

27.1%

Cole Beasley

101

17.3%

76

640

1

11

10.3%

Dawson Knox

64

11.0%

46

538

9

17

15.9%

