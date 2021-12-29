Publish date:
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders has caught 42 grabs for 626 yards and four touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 72 times, and puts up 41.7 yards per game.
- So far this season, 12.3% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Sanders' way.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Sanders has been on the receiving end of 9.3% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.3% of the time while running the football 39.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- In his four matchups against the Falcons, Sanders' 48.5 receiving yards average is 9.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (39.5).
- Sanders has not caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons.
- Note: Sanders' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
- The 253.7 passing yards the Falcons allow per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Falcons have surrendered 28 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 28th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Patriots, Sanders was targeted four times, totaling 20 yards on two receptions.
- Over his last three games, Sanders has hauled in 45 yards (on three grabs).
Sanders' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Emmanuel Sanders
72
12.3%
42
626
4
10
9.3%
Stefon Diggs
141
24.2%
89
1092
9
29
27.1%
Cole Beasley
101
17.3%
76
640
1
11
10.3%
Dawson Knox
64
11.0%
46
538
9
17
15.9%
