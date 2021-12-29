Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Evan Engram Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago

Author:

Before placing any bets on Evan Engram's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Engram and the New York Giants (4-11) take the field against the Chicago Bears (5-10) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Engram's 44 grabs (66 targets) have netted him 392 yards (26.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.
  • Engram has been the target of 12.0% (66 total) of his team's 551 passing attempts this season.
  • With four targets in the red zone this season, Engram has been on the receiving end of 6.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants have run 60.9% passing plays and 39.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Engram is averaging 21.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Bears, 8.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).
  • Engram, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The Bears are giving up 223.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bears defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Eagles, Engram was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 17 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Engram has totaled 58 receiving yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in nine balls on 14 targets in his last three games.

Engram's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Evan Engram

66

12.0%

44

392

3

4

6.7%

Kenny Golladay

70

12.7%

34

499

0

10

16.7%

Kadarius Toney

57

10.3%

39

420

0

5

8.3%

Sterling Shepard

53

9.6%

36

366

1

9

15.0%

