Before placing any bets on Evan Engram's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Engram and the New York Giants (4-11) take the field against the Chicago Bears (5-10) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds

Evan Engram Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Engram's 44 grabs (66 targets) have netted him 392 yards (26.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Engram has been the target of 12.0% (66 total) of his team's 551 passing attempts this season.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Engram has been on the receiving end of 6.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants have run 60.9% passing plays and 39.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Engram is averaging 21.7 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Bears, 8.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (30.5).

Engram, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Bears are giving up 223.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bears defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Eagles, Engram was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 17 yards and scored one touchdown.

Engram has totaled 58 receiving yards (19.3 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in nine balls on 14 targets in his last three games.

Engram's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Evan Engram 66 12.0% 44 392 3 4 6.7% Kenny Golladay 70 12.7% 34 499 0 10 16.7% Kadarius Toney 57 10.3% 39 420 0 5 8.3% Sterling Shepard 53 9.6% 36 366 1 9 15.0%

