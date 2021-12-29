Before placing any wagers on Ezekiel Elliott's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) play the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Elliott has rushed 210 times for a team-high 899 yards (59.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns.

He has tacked on 45 catches for 270 yards (18.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has received 210 of his team's 424 carries this season (49.5%).

The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Over his two career matchups against the Cardinals, Elliott averaged 64.5 rushing yards per game, 4.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of two games against the Cardinals Elliott has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Cardinals have the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 113.7 yards per game.

The Cowboys are up against the NFL's top D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (eight this season).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Football Team, Elliott ran the ball nine times for 37 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.

He tacked on one reception for five yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.

In his last three games, Elliott has piled up 37 carries for 134 yards (44.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

He's also averaged 13.3 receiving yards per game, catching five passes for 40 yards and one touchdown.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ezekiel Elliott 210 49.5% 899 10 34 51.5% 4.3 Tony Pollard 127 30.0% 710 2 15 22.7% 5.6 Dak Prescott 43 10.1% 126 1 14 21.2% 2.9 Corey Clement 26 6.1% 82 0 1 1.5% 3.2

