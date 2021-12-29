Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Ezekiel Elliott's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) play the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Elliott has rushed 210 times for a team-high 899 yards (59.9 per game), with 10 touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 45 catches for 270 yards (18.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 210 of his team's 424 carries this season (49.5%).
  • The Cowboys have thrown the ball in 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Over his two career matchups against the Cardinals, Elliott averaged 64.5 rushing yards per game, 4.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In one of two games against the Cardinals Elliott has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Cardinals have the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 113.7 yards per game.
  • The Cowboys are up against the NFL's top D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (eight this season).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Football Team, Elliott ran the ball nine times for 37 yards (4.1 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
  • He tacked on one reception for five yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
  • In his last three games, Elliott has piled up 37 carries for 134 yards (44.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He's also averaged 13.3 receiving yards per game, catching five passes for 40 yards and one touchdown.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ezekiel Elliott

210

49.5%

899

10

34

51.5%

4.3

Tony Pollard

127

30.0%

710

2

15

22.7%

5.6

Dak Prescott

43

10.1%

126

1

14

21.2%

2.9

Corey Clement

26

6.1%

82

0

1

1.5%

3.2

