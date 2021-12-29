In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on George Kittle for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 17 matchup sees Kittle's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) take on the Houston Texans (4-11) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle's stat line reveals 65 catches for 871 yards and six touchdowns. He puts up 58.1 yards per game, and has been targeted 85 times.

So far this season, 18.6% of the 458 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.

Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.5% of the time while running the football 48.5% of the time.

Matchup vs. Houston

Against the Texans, Kittle totaled 10 receiving yards in only career matchup, 62.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kittle did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Texans.

This week Kittle will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (253.7 yards allowed per game).

The Texans' defense is ninth in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Titans, Kittle was targeted three times, totaling 21 yards on two receptions.

Kittle's 24 targets have led to 21 grabs for 265 yards (88.3 per game) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 85 18.6% 65 871 6 8 14.3% Deebo Samuel 109 23.8% 70 1247 5 7 12.5% Brandon Aiyuk 71 15.5% 46 625 5 10 17.9% Kyle Juszczyk 36 7.9% 28 287 1 5 8.9%

