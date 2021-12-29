Publish date:
George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston
George Kittle Prop Bet Odds
George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kittle's stat line reveals 65 catches for 871 yards and six touchdowns. He puts up 58.1 yards per game, and has been targeted 85 times.
- So far this season, 18.6% of the 458 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.
- Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.5% of the time while running the football 48.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Houston
- Against the Texans, Kittle totaled 10 receiving yards in only career matchup, 62.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kittle did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Texans.
- This week Kittle will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (253.7 yards allowed per game).
- The Texans' defense is ninth in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Titans, Kittle was targeted three times, totaling 21 yards on two receptions.
- Kittle's 24 targets have led to 21 grabs for 265 yards (88.3 per game) and one touchdown during his last three games.
Kittle's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
George Kittle
85
18.6%
65
871
6
8
14.3%
Deebo Samuel
109
23.8%
70
1247
5
7
12.5%
Brandon Aiyuk
71
15.5%
46
625
5
10
17.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
36
7.9%
28
287
1
5
8.9%
