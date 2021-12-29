Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on George Kittle for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 17 matchup sees Kittle's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) take on the Houston Texans (4-11) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kittle's stat line reveals 65 catches for 871 yards and six touchdowns. He puts up 58.1 yards per game, and has been targeted 85 times.
  • So far this season, 18.6% of the 458 passes thrown by his team have gone Kittle's way.
  • Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 14.3% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.5% of the time while running the football 48.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kittle's matchup with the Texans.

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Against the Texans, Kittle totaled 10 receiving yards in only career matchup, 62.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Kittle did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Texans.
  • This week Kittle will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (253.7 yards allowed per game).
  • The Texans' defense is ninth in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Titans, Kittle was targeted three times, totaling 21 yards on two receptions.
  • Kittle's 24 targets have led to 21 grabs for 265 yards (88.3 per game) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

George Kittle

85

18.6%

65

871

6

8

14.3%

Deebo Samuel

109

23.8%

70

1247

5

7

12.5%

Brandon Aiyuk

71

15.5%

46

625

5

10

17.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

36

7.9%

28

287

1

5

8.9%

