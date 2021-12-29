Publish date:
Georgia vs. Michigan Orange Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Georgia vs. Michigan
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in seven of 13 games this season.
- So far this season, 53.8% of Michigan's games (7/13) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 45.5.
- The two teams combine to score 77.1 points per game, 31.6 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 25.6 points per game, 19.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 51.2 points per game in 2021, 5.7 more than Friday's total.
- The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 6.8 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Wolverines games this season.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia has eight wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
- The Bulldogs have an against the spread record of 7-4 in their 11 games when favored by 7.5 points or more so far this season.
- Georgia has eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times in 13 games with a set point total).
- The Bulldogs rack up 23.3 more points per game (39.4) than the Wolverines allow (16.1).
- When Georgia records more than 16.1 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
- The Bulldogs rack up 126.3 more yards per game (442.5) than the Wolverines allow per matchup (316.2).
- Georgia is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall when the team amasses more than 316.2 yards.
- The Bulldogs have 16 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 16 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia at SISportsbook.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Michigan is 11-2-0 this season.
- Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).
- This year the Wolverines average 28.2 more points per game (37.7) than the Bulldogs give up (9.5).
- Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall in games when it records more than 9.5 points.
- The Wolverines average 197.1 more yards per game (451.9) than the Bulldogs allow (254.8).
- When Michigan totals more than 254.8 yards, the team is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- The Wolverines have turned the ball over 11 times, five fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (16).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Michigan
39.4
Avg. Points Scored
37.7
9.5
Avg. Points Allowed
16.1
442.5
Avg. Total Yards
451.9
254.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.2
16
Giveaways
11
16
Takeaways
16