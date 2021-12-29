The Orange Bowl will see the Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) square off against the Michigan Wolverines (12-1) for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Odds for Georgia vs. Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Georgia has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in seven of 13 games this season.

So far this season, 53.8% of Michigan's games (7/13) have had more combined points than Friday's over/under of 45.5.

The two teams combine to score 77.1 points per game, 31.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 25.6 points per game, 19.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 51.2 points per game in 2021, 5.7 more than Friday's total.

The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 6.8 points below the 52.3 points per game average total in Wolverines games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has eight wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

The Bulldogs have an against the spread record of 7-4 in their 11 games when favored by 7.5 points or more so far this season.

Georgia has eclipsed the over/under in 46.2% of its opportunities this year (six times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs rack up 23.3 more points per game (39.4) than the Wolverines allow (16.1).

When Georgia records more than 16.1 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

The Bulldogs rack up 126.3 more yards per game (442.5) than the Wolverines allow per matchup (316.2).

Georgia is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall when the team amasses more than 316.2 yards.

The Bulldogs have 16 giveaways this season, while the Wolverines have 16 takeaways .

Michigan Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Michigan is 11-2-0 this season.

Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total seven times in 13 opportunities (53.8%).

This year the Wolverines average 28.2 more points per game (37.7) than the Bulldogs give up (9.5).

Michigan is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall in games when it records more than 9.5 points.

The Wolverines average 197.1 more yards per game (451.9) than the Bulldogs allow (254.8).

When Michigan totals more than 254.8 yards, the team is 11-2 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

The Wolverines have turned the ball over 11 times, five fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (16).

Season Stats