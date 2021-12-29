Before Gerald Everett hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Everett and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) square off against the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Gerald Everett Prop Bet Odds

Gerald Everett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Everett's 55 targets have led to 44 receptions for 422 yards (28.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

So far this season, 12.5% of the 440 passes thrown by his team have gone Everett's way.

Everett (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.9% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have thrown the ball in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Everett had seven receiving yards in one career matchup against the Lions, 28.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).

Everett did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Lions.

The Lions are allowing 256.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

The Lions' defense is 20th in the NFL, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Bears last week, Everett was targeted five times and totaled 68 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Everett put up 143 yards (on 10 catches) with two touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 11 times, and averaged 47.7 yards per game.

Everett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Gerald Everett 55 12.5% 44 422 4 7 15.9% Tyler Lockett 99 22.5% 65 1053 5 5 11.4% D.K. Metcalf 109 24.8% 64 846 9 14 31.8% Freddie Swain 37 8.4% 22 253 3 4 9.1%

