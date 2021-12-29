Publish date:
Gerald Everett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit
Gerald Everett Prop Bet Odds
Gerald Everett Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Everett's 55 targets have led to 44 receptions for 422 yards (28.1 per game) and four touchdowns.
- So far this season, 12.5% of the 440 passes thrown by his team have gone Everett's way.
- Everett (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.9% of his team's 44 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks have thrown the ball in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Everett had seven receiving yards in one career matchup against the Lions, 28.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).
- Everett did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Lions.
- The Lions are allowing 256.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
- The Lions' defense is 20th in the NFL, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bears last week, Everett was targeted five times and totaled 68 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Everett put up 143 yards (on 10 catches) with two touchdowns during his last three games. He was targeted 11 times, and averaged 47.7 yards per game.
Everett's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Gerald Everett
55
12.5%
44
422
4
7
15.9%
Tyler Lockett
99
22.5%
65
1053
5
5
11.4%
D.K. Metcalf
109
24.8%
64
846
9
14
31.8%
Freddie Swain
37
8.4%
22
253
3
4
9.1%
