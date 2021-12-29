The Green Bay Packers (12-3) carry a four-game winning run into a Week 17 clash against the Minnesota Vikings (7-8).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Packers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in six of 15 games this season.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in nine of 15 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 51.1 points per game, 3.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 1.1 points more than the 46.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Packers games this season feature an average total of 47.6 points, a number 0.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Vikings have averaged a total of 49.1 points, 1.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Packers stats and trends

In Green Bay's 15 games this year, it has 11 wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Packers have been installed as favorites by a 6.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (six times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Packers score 25.5 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 per outing the Vikings surrender.

Green Bay is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.8 points.

The Packers collect 21.9 fewer yards per game (357.1), than the Vikings allow per matchup (379.0).

Green Bay is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out over 379.0 yards.

The Packers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Vikings have 22 takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Green Bay's matchup with the Vikings.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has eight wins against the spread in 15 games this year.

The Vikings have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Minnesota's games this season have eclipsed the over/under nine times in 15 opportunities (60%).

The Vikings rack up 25.6 points per game, 4.0 more than the Packers surrender (21.6).

Minnesota is 7-4 against the spread and 5-6 overall when the team puts up more than 21.6 points.

The Vikings collect 44.1 more yards per game (375.4) than the Packers give up per contest (331.3).

Minnesota is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team amasses more than 331.3 yards.

The Vikings have turned the ball over 13 times, 13 fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (26).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Green Bay is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

This season, as 6.5-point favorites or greater at home, the Packers are 3-1 ATS.

Green Bay has gone over the total in three of seven home games this year.

This season, Packers home games average 47.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

On the road, Minnesota is 3-5 overall and 5-3 against the spread.

Away from home, the Vikings have one win ATS (1-1) as 6.5-point underdogs or more.

This year, in eight road games, Minnesota has gone over the total six times.

The average point total in Vikings away games this season is 48.8 points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.