December 29, 2021
Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Green Bay Packers (12-3) carry a four-game winning run into a Week 17 clash against the Minnesota Vikings (7-8).

Odds for Packers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

  • Green Bay and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in six of 15 games this season.
  • Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in nine of 15 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 51.1 points per game, 3.6 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 1.1 points more than the 46.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Packers games this season feature an average total of 47.6 points, a number 0.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Vikings have averaged a total of 49.1 points, 1.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • In Green Bay's 15 games this year, it has 11 wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Packers have been installed as favorites by a 6.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.
  • Green Bay's games this year have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (six times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Packers score 25.5 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 per outing the Vikings surrender.
  • Green Bay is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24.8 points.
  • The Packers collect 21.9 fewer yards per game (357.1), than the Vikings allow per matchup (379.0).
  • Green Bay is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out over 379.0 yards.
  • The Packers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Vikings have 22 takeaways.
  • Minnesota has eight wins against the spread in 15 games this year.
  • The Vikings have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Minnesota's games this season have eclipsed the over/under nine times in 15 opportunities (60%).
  • The Vikings rack up 25.6 points per game, 4.0 more than the Packers surrender (21.6).
  • Minnesota is 7-4 against the spread and 5-6 overall when the team puts up more than 21.6 points.
  • The Vikings collect 44.1 more yards per game (375.4) than the Packers give up per contest (331.3).
  • Minnesota is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team amasses more than 331.3 yards.
  • The Vikings have turned the ball over 13 times, 13 fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (26).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Green Bay is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
  • This season, as 6.5-point favorites or greater at home, the Packers are 3-1 ATS.
  • Green Bay has gone over the total in three of seven home games this year.
  • This season, Packers home games average 47.0 points, 0.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).
  • On the road, Minnesota is 3-5 overall and 5-3 against the spread.
  • Away from home, the Vikings have one win ATS (1-1) as 6.5-point underdogs or more.
  • This year, in eight road games, Minnesota has gone over the total six times.
  • The average point total in Vikings away games this season is 48.8 points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

