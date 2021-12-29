Publish date:
Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henry has put together 42 passes for 480 yards and nine touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 64 times, and puts up 32.0 yards per game.
- Henry has been the target of 64 of his team's 471 passing attempts this season, or 13.6% of the target share.
- Henry has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 25.8% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.5% of the time while running the football 47.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Henry is averaging 17.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Jaguars, 16.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (33.5).
- Henry, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- This week Henry will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (242.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Jaguars have surrendered 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Henry put together a nine-yard performance against the Bills last week on one catch while being targeted six times.
- Henry has totaled 86 receiving yards (28.7 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in seven passes on 14 targets during his last three games.
Henry's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Henry
64
13.6%
42
480
9
17
25.8%
Jakobi Meyers
110
23.4%
71
723
1
12
18.2%
Kendrick Bourne
60
12.7%
47
700
5
4
6.1%
Nelson Agholor
61
13.0%
36
450
3
6
9.1%
