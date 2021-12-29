Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Hunter Henry, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Henry's New England Patriots (9-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henry has put together 42 passes for 480 yards and nine touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 64 times, and puts up 32.0 yards per game.
  • Henry has been the target of 64 of his team's 471 passing attempts this season, or 13.6% of the target share.
  • Henry has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 25.8% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.5% of the time while running the football 47.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henry's matchup with the Jaguars.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Henry is averaging 17.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Jaguars, 16.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (33.5).
  • Henry, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • This week Henry will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (242.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Jaguars have surrendered 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Henry put together a nine-yard performance against the Bills last week on one catch while being targeted six times.
  • Henry has totaled 86 receiving yards (28.7 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in seven passes on 14 targets during his last three games.

Henry's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Henry

64

13.6%

42

480

9

17

25.8%

Jakobi Meyers

110

23.4%

71

723

1

12

18.2%

Kendrick Bourne

60

12.7%

47

700

5

4

6.1%

Nelson Agholor

61

13.0%

36

450

3

6

9.1%

Powered By Data Skrive