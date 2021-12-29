Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Hunter Henry, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Henry's New England Patriots (9-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry has put together 42 passes for 480 yards and nine touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 64 times, and puts up 32.0 yards per game.

Henry has been the target of 64 of his team's 471 passing attempts this season, or 13.6% of the target share.

Henry has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 25.8% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.5% of the time while running the football 47.5% of the time.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Henry is averaging 17.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Jaguars, 16.3 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (33.5).

Henry, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

This week Henry will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (242.4 yards allowed per game).

The Jaguars have surrendered 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Henry put together a nine-yard performance against the Bills last week on one catch while being targeted six times.

Henry has totaled 86 receiving yards (28.7 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in seven passes on 14 targets during his last three games.

Henry's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Henry 64 13.6% 42 480 9 17 25.8% Jakobi Meyers 110 23.4% 71 723 1 12 18.2% Kendrick Bourne 60 12.7% 47 700 5 4 6.1% Nelson Agholor 61 13.0% 36 450 3 6 9.1%

