Hunter Renfrow has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Renfrow and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) square off against the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow's 949 receiving yards lead all receivers on the Raiders. He's been targeted 114 times and has totaled 92 catches and six touchdowns (63.3 yards per game).

Renfrow has been the target of 20.4% (114 total) of his team's 559 passing attempts this season.

Renfrow (19 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 28.8% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have thrown the ball in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

In his two matchups against the Colts, Renfrow's 28 receiving yards average is 35.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (63.5).

Renfrow has not caught a touchdown pass against the Colts.

The 248.3 yards per game the Colts are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

The Colts have surrendered 29 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 31st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Renfrow hauled in three passes for 40 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted three times.

Renfrow's stat line over his last three outings shows 19 catches for 189 yards and two touchdowns. He put up 63.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 22 times.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 114 20.4% 92 949 6 19 28.8% Darren Waller 84 15.0% 53 643 2 11 16.7% Bryan Edwards 52 9.3% 30 508 3 7 10.6% DeSean Jackson 31 - 19 449 2 0 -

