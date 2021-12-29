The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) will aim to extend their three-game winning run in a Week 17 clash with the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7).

Odds for Colts vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in seven of 15 games (46.7%) this season.

In 53.3% of Las Vegas' games this season (8/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 44.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.1, is 4.6 points more than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.9 points per game, 2.4 more than this contest's over/under.

The Colts and their opponents have scored an average of 47.1 points per game in 2021, 2.6 more than Sunday's total.

The 44.5-point over/under for this game is 3.1 points below the 47.6 points per game average total in Raiders games this season.

Colts stats and trends

Against the spread, Indianapolis is 10-5-0 this season.

So far this season, the Colts have been installed as favorites by a 5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 15 opportunities (53.3%).

The Colts average just 2.2 more points per game (28.0) than the Raiders allow (25.8).

Indianapolis is 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it scores more than 25.8 points.

The Colts average 25.1 more yards per game (360.4) than the Raiders give up per contest (335.3).

In games that Indianapolis piles up more than 335.3 yards, the team is 8-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

This year, the Colts have turned the ball over 17 times, four more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).

Raiders stats and trends

In Las Vegas' 15 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Raiders have been installed as underdogs by a 5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 15 opportunities (46.7%).

The Raiders rack up 21.1 points per game, comparable to the 21.1 the Colts allow.

When Las Vegas records more than 21.1 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Raiders collect 21.5 more yards per game (367.5) than the Colts allow per outing (346.0).

Las Vegas is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team picks up more than 346.0 yards.

This season the Raiders have 22 turnovers, nine fewer than the Colts have takeaways (31).

Home and road insights

Indianapolis is 4-4 against the spread, and 4-4 overall, at home this season.

At home, as 5-point favorites or more, the Colts have two wins ATS (2-1).

In eight games at home this year, Indianapolis has hit the over four times.

The average point total in Colts home games this season is 48.1 points, 3.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Away from home, Las Vegas is 3-4 against the spread, and 4-3 overall.

In three of seven road games this year, Las Vegas has gone over the total.

This season, Raiders away games average 47.1 points, 2.6 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

