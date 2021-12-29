Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Indianapolis Colts vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) will aim to extend their three-game winning run in a Week 17 clash with the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7).

Odds for Colts vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in seven of 15 games (46.7%) this season.
  • In 53.3% of Las Vegas' games this season (8/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 44.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.1, is 4.6 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 46.9 points per game, 2.4 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Colts and their opponents have scored an average of 47.1 points per game in 2021, 2.6 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 44.5-point over/under for this game is 3.1 points below the 47.6 points per game average total in Raiders games this season.
  • Against the spread, Indianapolis is 10-5-0 this season.
  • So far this season, the Colts have been installed as favorites by a 5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 15 opportunities (53.3%).
  • The Colts average just 2.2 more points per game (28.0) than the Raiders allow (25.8).
  • Indianapolis is 7-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it scores more than 25.8 points.
  • The Colts average 25.1 more yards per game (360.4) than the Raiders give up per contest (335.3).
  • In games that Indianapolis piles up more than 335.3 yards, the team is 8-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
  • This year, the Colts have turned the ball over 17 times, four more than the Raiders' takeaways (13).
  • In Las Vegas' 15 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
  • So far this season, the Raiders have been installed as underdogs by a 5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.
  • Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 15 opportunities (46.7%).
  • The Raiders rack up 21.1 points per game, comparable to the 21.1 the Colts allow.
  • When Las Vegas records more than 21.1 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
  • The Raiders collect 21.5 more yards per game (367.5) than the Colts allow per outing (346.0).
  • Las Vegas is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team picks up more than 346.0 yards.
  • This season the Raiders have 22 turnovers, nine fewer than the Colts have takeaways (31).

Home and road insights

  • Indianapolis is 4-4 against the spread, and 4-4 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, as 5-point favorites or more, the Colts have two wins ATS (2-1).
  • In eight games at home this year, Indianapolis has hit the over four times.
  • The average point total in Colts home games this season is 48.1 points, 3.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).
  • Away from home, Las Vegas is 3-4 against the spread, and 4-3 overall.
  • In three of seven road games this year, Las Vegas has gone over the total.
  • This season, Raiders away games average 47.1 points, 2.6 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

