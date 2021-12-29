The Cheez-It Bowl will see the Clemson Tigers meet the Iowa State Cyclones.

Odds for Clemson vs. Iowa State

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

Iowa State and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in 10 of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 59.6 points per game, 15.6 more than the total in this contest.

The 35.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.4 fewer than the 44 total in this contest.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 49.1 points, a number 5.1 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Cyclones have averaged a total of 53.1 points, 9.1 more than the set total in this contest.

Clemson Stats and Trends

In Clemson's 12 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Tigers are 4-7 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Tigers put up 26.8 points per game, 6.2 more than the Cyclones surrender per matchup (20.6).

Clemson is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team records more than 20.6 points.

The Tigers average 53.0 more yards per game (362.8) than the Cyclones give up per contest (309.8).

When Clemson piles up over 309.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, four more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (14).

Iowa State Stats and Trends

In Iowa State's 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Cyclones have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Iowa State's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This season the Cyclones average 17.8 more points per game (32.8) than the Tigers allow (15.0).

When Iowa State records more than 15.0 points, it is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

The Cyclones average 437.4 yards per game, 128.1 more yards than the 309.3 the Tigers allow.

When Iowa State amasses over 309.3 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

The Cyclones have 13 giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 18 takeaways .

Season Stats