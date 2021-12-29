Publish date:
Clemson vs. Iowa State Cheez-It Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Clemson vs. Iowa State
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in seven of 12 games this season.
- Iowa State and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in 10 of 11 games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 59.6 points per game, 15.6 more than the total in this contest.
- The 35.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.4 fewer than the 44 total in this contest.
- Tigers games this season feature an average total of 49.1 points, a number 5.1 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Cyclones have averaged a total of 53.1 points, 9.1 more than the set total in this contest.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- In Clemson's 12 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Tigers are 4-7 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
- Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- The Tigers put up 26.8 points per game, 6.2 more than the Cyclones surrender per matchup (20.6).
- Clemson is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team records more than 20.6 points.
- The Tigers average 53.0 more yards per game (362.8) than the Cyclones give up per contest (309.8).
- When Clemson piles up over 309.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, four more turnovers than the Cyclones have forced (14).
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- In Iowa State's 12 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Cyclones have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Iowa State's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- This season the Cyclones average 17.8 more points per game (32.8) than the Tigers allow (15.0).
- When Iowa State records more than 15.0 points, it is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall.
- The Cyclones average 437.4 yards per game, 128.1 more yards than the 309.3 the Tigers allow.
- When Iowa State amasses over 309.3 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 7-5 overall.
- The Cyclones have 13 giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 18 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|Iowa State
26.8
Avg. Points Scored
32.8
15.0
Avg. Points Allowed
20.6
362.8
Avg. Total Yards
437.4
309.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
309.8
18
Giveaways
13
18
Takeaways
14