Before placing any bets on Ja'Marr Chase's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Chase's Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase has hauled in 68 balls, with a team-best 1,163 receiving yards plus 10 touchdowns. He has been targeted 112 times, and is averaging 77.5 yards per game.

So far this season, 23.0% of the 486 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.

Chase has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chase's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

This week Chase will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (257.2 yards allowed per game).

The Chiefs have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Ravens last week, Chase was targeted 10 times and racked up 125 yards on seven receptions.

Chase's stat line in his last three games includes 13 grabs for 205 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 68.3 yards per game, and was targeted 22 times.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 112 23.0% 68 1163 10 11 21.2% Tee Higgins 105 21.6% 71 1029 6 11 21.2% Tyler Boyd 88 18.1% 63 792 4 6 11.5% C.J. Uzomah 57 11.7% 45 461 5 7 13.5%

Powered By Data Skrive