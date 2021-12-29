Publish date:
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase has hauled in 68 balls, with a team-best 1,163 receiving yards plus 10 touchdowns. He has been targeted 112 times, and is averaging 77.5 yards per game.
- So far this season, 23.0% of the 486 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.
- Chase has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- This week Chase will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (257.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Chiefs have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Ravens last week, Chase was targeted 10 times and racked up 125 yards on seven receptions.
- Chase's stat line in his last three games includes 13 grabs for 205 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 68.3 yards per game, and was targeted 22 times.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
112
23.0%
68
1163
10
11
21.2%
Tee Higgins
105
21.6%
71
1029
6
11
21.2%
Tyler Boyd
88
18.1%
63
792
4
6
11.5%
C.J. Uzomah
57
11.7%
45
461
5
7
13.5%
