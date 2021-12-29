Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jack Doyle and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Doyle and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) play the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jack Doyle Prop Bet Odds

Jack Doyle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Doyle's 28 grabs have yielded 291 yards (19.4 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 41 times.

Doyle has been the target of 41 of his team's 465 passing attempts this season, or 8.8% of the target share.

Doyle has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 11.9% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have thrown the football in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In his one matchup against the Raiders, Doyle's 44 receiving yards total is 22.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (21.5).

Doyle did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Raiders.

The 231.0 passing yards the Raiders allow per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.

With 25 passing TDs conceded this year, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

Doyle did not have a catch in last week's game against the Cardinals.

Doyle has put up 13 yards in his last three games (4.3 per game), hauling in two passes on two targets.

Doyle's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jack Doyle 41 8.8% 28 291 3 7 11.9% Michael Pittman Jr. 116 24.9% 76 971 5 14 23.7% Zach Pascal 65 14.0% 36 369 3 12 20.3% Jonathan Taylor 45 9.7% 36 336 2 2 3.4%

