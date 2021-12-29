Publish date:
Jack Doyle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jack Doyle Prop Bet Odds
Jack Doyle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Doyle's 28 grabs have yielded 291 yards (19.4 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 41 times.
- Doyle has been the target of 41 of his team's 465 passing attempts this season, or 8.8% of the target share.
- Doyle has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 11.9% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts have thrown the football in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Doyle's matchup with the Raiders.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- In his one matchup against the Raiders, Doyle's 44 receiving yards total is 22.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (21.5).
- Doyle did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Raiders.
- The 231.0 passing yards the Raiders allow per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 25 passing TDs conceded this year, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the league.
Recent Performances
- Doyle did not have a catch in last week's game against the Cardinals.
- Doyle has put up 13 yards in his last three games (4.3 per game), hauling in two passes on two targets.
Doyle's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jack Doyle
41
8.8%
28
291
3
7
11.9%
Michael Pittman Jr.
116
24.9%
76
971
5
14
23.7%
Zach Pascal
65
14.0%
36
369
3
12
20.3%
Jonathan Taylor
45
9.7%
36
336
2
2
3.4%
Powered By Data Skrive