December 29, 2021
Publish date:

Jack Doyle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jack Doyle and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Doyle and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) play the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jack Doyle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Doyle's 28 grabs have yielded 291 yards (19.4 ypg) and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 41 times.
  • Doyle has been the target of 41 of his team's 465 passing attempts this season, or 8.8% of the target share.
  • Doyle has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 11.9% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts have thrown the football in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • In his one matchup against the Raiders, Doyle's 44 receiving yards total is 22.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (21.5).
  • Doyle did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Raiders.
  • The 231.0 passing yards the Raiders allow per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 25 passing TDs conceded this year, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Doyle did not have a catch in last week's game against the Cardinals.
  • Doyle has put up 13 yards in his last three games (4.3 per game), hauling in two passes on two targets.

Doyle's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jack Doyle

41

8.8%

28

291

3

7

11.9%

Michael Pittman Jr.

116

24.9%

76

971

5

14

23.7%

Zach Pascal

65

14.0%

36

369

3

12

20.3%

Jonathan Taylor

45

9.7%

36

336

2

2

3.4%

