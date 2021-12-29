Before Jakobi Meyers hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Meyers and the New England Patriots (9-6) take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Meyers' team-high 723 receiving yards (48.2 per game) have come on 71 receptions (110 targets) including one touchdown.

Meyers has been the target of 23.4% (110 total) of his team's 471 passing attempts this season.

Meyers has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 18.2% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.5% of the time while running the ball 47.5% of the time.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

The Jaguars are giving up 242.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

The Jaguars have given up 20 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bills, Meyers hauled in six passes for 59 yards while being targeted eight times.

In his last three games, Meyers' 12 catches have yielded 103 yards (34.3 ypg). He's been targeted 20 times.

Meyers' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jakobi Meyers 110 23.4% 71 723 1 12 18.2% Kendrick Bourne 60 12.7% 47 700 5 4 6.1% Hunter Henry 64 13.6% 42 480 9 17 25.8% Nelson Agholor 61 13.0% 36 450 3 6 9.1%

