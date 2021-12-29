Publish date:
Jakobi Meyers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds
Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Meyers' team-high 723 receiving yards (48.2 per game) have come on 71 receptions (110 targets) including one touchdown.
- Meyers has been the target of 23.4% (110 total) of his team's 471 passing attempts this season.
- Meyers has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 18.2% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.5% of the time while running the ball 47.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- The Jaguars are giving up 242.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jaguars have given up 20 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bills, Meyers hauled in six passes for 59 yards while being targeted eight times.
- In his last three games, Meyers' 12 catches have yielded 103 yards (34.3 ypg). He's been targeted 20 times.
Meyers' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jakobi Meyers
110
23.4%
71
723
1
12
18.2%
Kendrick Bourne
60
12.7%
47
700
5
4
6.1%
Hunter Henry
64
13.6%
42
480
9
17
25.8%
Nelson Agholor
61
13.0%
36
450
3
6
9.1%
