Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Jalen Hurts ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) and the Washington Football Team (6-9) meet in a Week 17 matchup between NFC East foes at FedExField.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Hurts has put up 2,930 passing yards (195.3 yards per game) while going 248-for-406 (61.1% completion percentage) and throwing 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He also has 740 rushing yards on 132 carries (plus 10 rushing touchdowns), averaging 49.3 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Hurts accounts for 35.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 53 of his 406 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hurts' matchup with Washington.

Matchup vs. Washington

  • In three matchups against the Football Team, Hurts averaged 122.7 passing yards per game, 88.8 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Hurts threw a touchdown pass once over those matchups against the Football Team.
  • The 280.2 passing yards the Football Team allow per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 2.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Giants, Hurts completed 58.6% of his passes for 199 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
  • Hurts has passed for 495 yards while completing 67.3% of his throws (37-of-55), with three touchdowns and one interception (165.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He's also carried the ball 10 times for 45 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 15.0 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

94

21.7%

58

821

5

7

12.3%

Dallas Goedert

69

15.9%

50

759

4

6

10.5%

Quez Watkins

51

11.8%

36

548

0

7

12.3%

Powered By Data Skrive