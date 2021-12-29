Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Jalen Hurts ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) and the Washington Football Team (6-9) meet in a Week 17 matchup between NFC East foes at FedExField.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Hurts has put up 2,930 passing yards (195.3 yards per game) while going 248-for-406 (61.1% completion percentage) and throwing 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He also has 740 rushing yards on 132 carries (plus 10 rushing touchdowns), averaging 49.3 yards per game on the ground.

The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

Hurts accounts for 35.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 53 of his 406 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Washington

In three matchups against the Football Team, Hurts averaged 122.7 passing yards per game, 88.8 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Hurts threw a touchdown pass once over those matchups against the Football Team.

The 280.2 passing yards the Football Team allow per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 2.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Giants, Hurts completed 58.6% of his passes for 199 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.

Hurts has passed for 495 yards while completing 67.3% of his throws (37-of-55), with three touchdowns and one interception (165.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.

He's also carried the ball 10 times for 45 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 15.0 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 94 21.7% 58 821 5 7 12.3% Dallas Goedert 69 15.9% 50 759 4 6 10.5% Quez Watkins 51 11.8% 36 548 0 7 12.3%

