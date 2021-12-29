Publish date:
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Hurts has put up 2,930 passing yards (195.3 yards per game) while going 248-for-406 (61.1% completion percentage) and throwing 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He also has 740 rushing yards on 132 carries (plus 10 rushing touchdowns), averaging 49.3 yards per game on the ground.
- The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
- Hurts accounts for 35.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 53 of his 406 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Washington
- In three matchups against the Football Team, Hurts averaged 122.7 passing yards per game, 88.8 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Hurts threw a touchdown pass once over those matchups against the Football Team.
- The 280.2 passing yards the Football Team allow per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 2.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Football Team defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Giants, Hurts completed 58.6% of his passes for 199 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
- Hurts has passed for 495 yards while completing 67.3% of his throws (37-of-55), with three touchdowns and one interception (165.0 yards per game) over his last three outings.
- He's also carried the ball 10 times for 45 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 15.0 yards per game.
Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
94
21.7%
58
821
5
7
12.3%
Dallas Goedert
69
15.9%
50
759
4
6
10.5%
Quez Watkins
51
11.8%
36
548
0
7
12.3%
