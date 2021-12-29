Before placing any bets on Jamaal Williams' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Williams' Detroit Lions (2-12-1) and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Odds

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has rushed for 536 yards (35.7 per game) on 129 carries with two touchdowns.

He also averages 8.4 receiving yards per game, catching 22 passes for 126 yards.

His team has rushed the ball 379 times this season, and he's carried 129 of those attempts (34.0%).

The Lions have run 58.0% passing plays and 42.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Seattle

Williams has averaged 5.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Seahawks, 31.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams has not run for a touchdown versus the Seahawks.

In terms of defending against the run, the Seahawks are 16th in the league, giving up 114.6 yards per game.

The Lions are up against the NFL's 16th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (13 this season).

Recent Performances

Against the Falcons last week, Williams rushed 19 times for 77 yards (4.1 yards per carry).

During his last three games, Williams has racked up 77 yards (25.7 per game) on 19 carries.

Williams' Detroit Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jamaal Williams 129 34.0% 536 2 19 42.2% 4.2 D'Andre Swift 140 36.9% 555 4 17 37.8% 4.0 Craig Reynolds 48 12.7% 224 0 3 6.7% 4.7 Godwin Igwebuike 18 4.7% 118 1 1 2.2% 6.6

Powered By Data Skrive