December 29, 2021
Jamaal Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle

Author:

Before placing any bets on Jamaal Williams' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Williams' Detroit Lions (2-12-1) and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has rushed for 536 yards (35.7 per game) on 129 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He also averages 8.4 receiving yards per game, catching 22 passes for 126 yards.
  • His team has rushed the ball 379 times this season, and he's carried 129 of those attempts (34.0%).
  • The Lions have run 58.0% passing plays and 42.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Williams has averaged 5.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Seahawks, 31.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams has not run for a touchdown versus the Seahawks.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Seahawks are 16th in the league, giving up 114.6 yards per game.
  • The Lions are up against the NFL's 16th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (13 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Falcons last week, Williams rushed 19 times for 77 yards (4.1 yards per carry).
  • During his last three games, Williams has racked up 77 yards (25.7 per game) on 19 carries.

Williams' Detroit Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jamaal Williams

129

34.0%

536

2

19

42.2%

4.2

D'Andre Swift

140

36.9%

555

4

17

37.8%

4.0

Craig Reynolds

48

12.7%

224

0

3

6.7%

4.7

Godwin Igwebuike

18

4.7%

118

1

1

2.2%

6.6

Powered By Data Skrive