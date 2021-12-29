Publish date:
Jamaal Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle
Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Odds
Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has rushed for 536 yards (35.7 per game) on 129 carries with two touchdowns.
- He also averages 8.4 receiving yards per game, catching 22 passes for 126 yards.
- His team has rushed the ball 379 times this season, and he's carried 129 of those attempts (34.0%).
- The Lions have run 58.0% passing plays and 42.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Williams has averaged 5.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Seahawks, 31.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Williams has not run for a touchdown versus the Seahawks.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Seahawks are 16th in the league, giving up 114.6 yards per game.
- The Lions are up against the NFL's 16th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (13 this season).
Recent Performances
- Against the Falcons last week, Williams rushed 19 times for 77 yards (4.1 yards per carry).
- During his last three games, Williams has racked up 77 yards (25.7 per game) on 19 carries.
Williams' Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jamaal Williams
129
34.0%
536
2
19
42.2%
4.2
D'Andre Swift
140
36.9%
555
4
17
37.8%
4.0
Craig Reynolds
48
12.7%
224
0
3
6.7%
4.7
Godwin Igwebuike
18
4.7%
118
1
1
2.2%
6.6
