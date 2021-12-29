Oddsmakers have posted player prop betting options for James Conner ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Conner and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

James Conner Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Conner has taken 187 carries for a team-leading 700 rushing yards (46.7 per game) with 14 touchdowns.

He's also caught 31 passes for 334 yards (22.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has received 187 of his team's 436 carries this season (42.9%).

The Cardinals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Conner's 22 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Cowboys are 15.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Conner did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Cowboys.

Allowing 109.5 rushing yards per game, the Cowboys have the 12th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This year the Cowboys have allowed 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Conner did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Colts.

In his last three games, Conner has rushed for 70 yards (23.3 per game) on 21 carries with two touchdowns.

He's also caught 11 passes for 125 yards (41.7 per game).

Conner's Arizona Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Conner 187 42.9% 700 14 39 43.3% 3.7 Chase Edmonds 98 22.5% 539 2 16 17.8% 5.5 Kyler Murray 74 17.0% 344 5 23 25.6% 4.6 Eno Benjamin 25 5.7% 84 1 1 1.1% 3.4

Powered By Data Skrive