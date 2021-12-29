Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
James Conner Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Arizona vs. Dallas

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted player prop betting options for James Conner ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Conner and the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (11-4) in Week 17 at AT&T Stadium.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Conner has taken 187 carries for a team-leading 700 rushing yards (46.7 per game) with 14 touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 31 passes for 334 yards (22.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 187 of his team's 436 carries this season (42.9%).
  • The Cardinals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Conner's 22 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Cowboys are 15.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Conner did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Cowboys.
  • Allowing 109.5 rushing yards per game, the Cowboys have the 12th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This year the Cowboys have allowed 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Conner did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Colts.
  • In his last three games, Conner has rushed for 70 yards (23.3 per game) on 21 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 11 passes for 125 yards (41.7 per game).

Conner's Arizona Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

James Conner

187

42.9%

700

14

39

43.3%

3.7

Chase Edmonds

98

22.5%

539

2

16

17.8%

5.5

Kyler Murray

74

17.0%

344

5

23

25.6%

4.6

Eno Benjamin

25

5.7%

84

1

1

1.1%

3.4

