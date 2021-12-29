Oddsmakers have listed player prop bets for James O'Shaughnessy ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. O'Shaughnessy's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) take the field in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

James O'Shaughnessy Prop Bet Odds

James O'Shaughnessy Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

O'Shaughnessy has hauled in 24 catches for 244 yards this year. He has been targeted 34 times and averages 16.3 receiving yards.

O'Shaughnessy has been the target of 34 of his team's 545 passing attempts this season, or 6.2% of the target share.

The Jaguars have called a pass in 61.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New England

O'Shaughnessy is averaging 10.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Patriots, 19.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (29.5).

O'Shaughnessy, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

Note: O'Shaughnessy's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

The Patriots are giving up 209.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots' defense is fourth in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

O'Shaughnessy put together a 49-yard performance against the Jets last week on four catches while being targeted four times.

O'Shaughnessy has also chipped in with 130 yards on 12 grabs in his last three games. He was targeted 14 times and put up 43.3 receiving yards per game.

O'Shaughnessy's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % James O'Shaughnessy 34 6.2% 24 244 0 0 0.0% Marvin Jones Jr. 106 19.4% 64 698 3 14 32.6% Laviska Shenault Jr. 90 16.5% 56 544 0 6 14.0% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

