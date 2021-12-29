Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jamison Crowder Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Jamison Crowder's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Crowder and the New York Jets (4-11) square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Crowder has caught 50 passes on 71 targets for 431 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 28.7 yards per game.
  • Crowder has been the target of 71 of his team's 550 passing attempts this season, or 12.9% of the target share.
  • Crowder (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.2% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.0% of the time while running the ball 38.0% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Crowder's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Crowder racked up zero receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Buccaneers, 36.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Crowder did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Buccaneers.
  • Note: Crowder's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
  • The Buccaneers are allowing 259.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Crowder did not record a catch in last week's game against the Jaguars.
  • Crowder has racked up 59 receiving yards (19.7 per game), reeling in eight passes on 14 targets during his last three games.

Crowder's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jamison Crowder

71

12.9%

50

431

2

11

17.2%

Elijah Moore

77

14.0%

43

538

5

7

10.9%

Corey Davis

59

10.7%

34

492

4

4

6.2%

Braxton Berrios

53

9.6%

38

366

1

5

7.8%

Powered By Data Skrive