Before placing any wagers on Jamison Crowder's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Crowder and the New York Jets (4-11) square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Odds

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Crowder has caught 50 passes on 71 targets for 431 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 28.7 yards per game.

Crowder has been the target of 71 of his team's 550 passing attempts this season, or 12.9% of the target share.

Crowder (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.2% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.0% of the time while running the ball 38.0% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Crowder's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Crowder racked up zero receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Buccaneers, 36.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Crowder did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Buccaneers.

Note: Crowder's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

The Buccaneers are allowing 259.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

Crowder did not record a catch in last week's game against the Jaguars.

Crowder has racked up 59 receiving yards (19.7 per game), reeling in eight passes on 14 targets during his last three games.

Crowder's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jamison Crowder 71 12.9% 50 431 2 11 17.2% Elijah Moore 77 14.0% 43 538 5 7 10.9% Corey Davis 59 10.7% 34 492 4 4 6.2% Braxton Berrios 53 9.6% 38 366 1 5 7.8%

Powered By Data Skrive