December 29, 2021
Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

Before Jared Cook hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC West rivals take the field in Week 17 when Cook and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) meet the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook has put up a 484-yard season so far (32.3 per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 44 passes on 75 targets.
  • So far this season, 13.0% of the 579 passes thrown by his team have gone Cook's way.
  • Cook has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 13.5% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.2% of the time while running the football 38.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Denver

  • Cook is averaging 23.7 receiving yards per game in six career matchups against the Broncos, 12.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).
  • Cook, in six matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Cook's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
  • This week Cook will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (226.3 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Cook put together a 44-yard performance against the Texans last week on three catches while being targeted five times.
  • Over his last three outings, Cook has eight receptions (17 targets) for 84 yards and one touchdown, averaging 28.0 yards per game.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jared Cook

75

13.0%

44

484

4

12

13.5%

Keenan Allen

140

24.2%

96

1042

5

20

22.5%

Mike Williams

108

18.7%

64

964

7

17

19.1%

Austin Ekeler

79

13.6%

62

558

7

15

16.9%

