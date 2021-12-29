Before Jared Cook hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC West rivals take the field in Week 17 when Cook and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) meet the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook has put up a 484-yard season so far (32.3 per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 44 passes on 75 targets.

So far this season, 13.0% of the 579 passes thrown by his team have gone Cook's way.

Cook has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 13.5% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.2% of the time while running the football 38.8% of the time.

Matchup vs. Denver

Cook is averaging 23.7 receiving yards per game in six career matchups against the Broncos, 12.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).

Cook, in six matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Cook's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.

This week Cook will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (226.3 yards allowed per game).

At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Cook put together a 44-yard performance against the Texans last week on three catches while being targeted five times.

Over his last three outings, Cook has eight receptions (17 targets) for 84 yards and one touchdown, averaging 28.0 yards per game.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jared Cook 75 13.0% 44 484 4 12 13.5% Keenan Allen 140 24.2% 96 1042 5 20 22.5% Mike Williams 108 18.7% 64 964 7 17 19.1% Austin Ekeler 79 13.6% 62 558 7 15 16.9%

