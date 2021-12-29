Publish date:
Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver
Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds
Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cook has put up a 484-yard season so far (32.3 per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 44 passes on 75 targets.
- So far this season, 13.0% of the 579 passes thrown by his team have gone Cook's way.
- Cook has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 13.5% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.2% of the time while running the football 38.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Denver
- Cook is averaging 23.7 receiving yards per game in six career matchups against the Broncos, 12.8 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (36.5).
- Cook, in six matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Cook's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
- This week Cook will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (226.3 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Cook put together a 44-yard performance against the Texans last week on three catches while being targeted five times.
- Over his last three outings, Cook has eight receptions (17 targets) for 84 yards and one touchdown, averaging 28.0 yards per game.
Cook's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jared Cook
75
13.0%
44
484
4
12
13.5%
Keenan Allen
140
24.2%
96
1042
5
20
22.5%
Mike Williams
108
18.7%
64
964
7
17
19.1%
Austin Ekeler
79
13.6%
62
558
7
15
16.9%
