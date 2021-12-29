Publish date:
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds
Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goff leads Detroit with 3,007 passing yards (200.5 per game) and has a 67% completion percentage this year (311-of-464) while throwing 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- He has tacked on 87 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per game.
- The Lions have called a pass in 58.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
- Goff has attempted 50 of his 464 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.5% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goff's matchup with the Seahawks.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Goff's 256.1 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Seahawks are 17.6 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Goff threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs in three of those outings against the Seahawks.
- The 284.3 yards per game the Seahawks are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
- The Seahawks' defense is ninth in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Falcons.
- Goff has thrown for 431 yards (143.7 ypg), completing 69.2% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
Goff's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amon-Ra St. Brown
98
18.7%
74
692
3
11
19.6%
T.J. Hockenson
84
16.0%
61
583
4
9
16.1%
Kalif Raymond
66
12.6%
44
475
3
6
10.7%
Powered By Data Skrive