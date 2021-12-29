Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Jared Goff's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Goff and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) square off against the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goff leads Detroit with 3,007 passing yards (200.5 per game) and has a 67% completion percentage this year (311-of-464) while throwing 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 87 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per game.
  • The Lions have called a pass in 58.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Goff has attempted 50 of his 464 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.5% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goff's matchup with the Seahawks.

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Goff's 256.1 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Seahawks are 17.6 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Goff threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs in three of those outings against the Seahawks.
  • The 284.3 yards per game the Seahawks are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
  • The Seahawks' defense is ninth in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Falcons.
  • Goff has thrown for 431 yards (143.7 ypg), completing 69.2% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Amon-Ra St. Brown

98

18.7%

74

692

3

11

19.6%

T.J. Hockenson

84

16.0%

61

583

4

9

16.1%

Kalif Raymond

66

12.6%

44

475

3

6

10.7%

Powered By Data Skrive