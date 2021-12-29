Before placing any wagers on Jared Goff's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Goff and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) square off against the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goff leads Detroit with 3,007 passing yards (200.5 per game) and has a 67% completion percentage this year (311-of-464) while throwing 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He has tacked on 87 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 5.8 yards per game.

The Lions have called a pass in 58.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Goff has attempted 50 of his 464 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Seattle

Goff's 256.1 passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Seahawks are 17.6 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Goff threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs in three of those outings against the Seahawks.

The 284.3 yards per game the Seahawks are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

The Seahawks' defense is ninth in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Falcons.

Goff has thrown for 431 yards (143.7 ypg), completing 69.2% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amon-Ra St. Brown 98 18.7% 74 692 3 11 19.6% T.J. Hockenson 84 16.0% 61 583 4 9 16.1% Kalif Raymond 66 12.6% 44 475 3 6 10.7%

