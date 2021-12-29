Javonte Williams has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC West opponents hit the field in Week 17 when Williams and the Denver Broncos (7-8) meet the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams' team-high 827 rushing yards (55.1 per game) have come on 177 carries, with four touchdowns.

He also has 40 receptions for 296 yards (19.7 per game) and three TDs.

He has handled 177, or 44.2%, of his team's 400 rushing attempts this season.

The Broncos have thrown the football in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Williams' 54 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Chargers are 2.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Chargers.

Conceding 140.3 rushing yards per game, the Chargers have the 29th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This season the Chargers are ranked 30th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (21).

Recent Performances

Williams put together a 12-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Raiders, carrying the ball seven times while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Williams has taken 37 carries for 157 yards (52.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

He also has seven catches for 27 yards (9.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Williams' Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Javonte Williams 177 44.2% 827 4 23 32.4% 4.7 Melvin Gordon III 181 45.2% 765 7 34 47.9% 4.2 Teddy Bridgewater 30 7.5% 106 2 10 14.1% 3.5 Mike Boone 4 1.0% 35 0 0 0.0% 8.8

