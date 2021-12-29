Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Javonte Williams has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC West opponents hit the field in Week 17 when Williams and the Denver Broncos (7-8) meet the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams' team-high 827 rushing yards (55.1 per game) have come on 177 carries, with four touchdowns.
  • He also has 40 receptions for 296 yards (19.7 per game) and three TDs.
  • He has handled 177, or 44.2%, of his team's 400 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Broncos have thrown the football in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Chargers.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Williams' 54 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Chargers are 2.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Chargers.
  • Conceding 140.3 rushing yards per game, the Chargers have the 29th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This season the Chargers are ranked 30th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (21).

Recent Performances

  • Williams put together a 12-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Raiders, carrying the ball seven times while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Williams has taken 37 carries for 157 yards (52.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He also has seven catches for 27 yards (9.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Williams' Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Javonte Williams

177

44.2%

827

4

23

32.4%

4.7

Melvin Gordon III

181

45.2%

765

7

34

47.9%

4.2

Teddy Bridgewater

30

7.5%

106

2

10

14.1%

3.5

Mike Boone

4

1.0%

35

0

0

0.0%

8.8

