Publish date:
Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams' team-high 827 rushing yards (55.1 per game) have come on 177 carries, with four touchdowns.
- He also has 40 receptions for 296 yards (19.7 per game) and three TDs.
- He has handled 177, or 44.2%, of his team's 400 rushing attempts this season.
- The Broncos have thrown the football in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Chargers.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Williams' 54 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Chargers are 2.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Williams ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Chargers.
- Conceding 140.3 rushing yards per game, the Chargers have the 29th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- This season the Chargers are ranked 30th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (21).
Recent Performances
- Williams put together a 12-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Raiders, carrying the ball seven times while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Williams has taken 37 carries for 157 yards (52.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He also has seven catches for 27 yards (9.0 per game) and one touchdown.
Williams' Denver Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Javonte Williams
177
44.2%
827
4
23
32.4%
4.7
Melvin Gordon III
181
45.2%
765
7
34
47.9%
4.2
Teddy Bridgewater
30
7.5%
106
2
10
14.1%
3.5
Mike Boone
4
1.0%
35
0
0
0.0%
8.8
Powered By Data Skrive