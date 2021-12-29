Jaylen Waddle will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Waddle and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) take on the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waddle's 941 receiving yards (62.7 per game) lead the Dolphins. He has 96 receptions on 126 targets with five touchdowns.

Waddle has been the target of 22.7% (126 total) of his team's 554 passing attempts this season.

With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Waddle has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

This week Waddle will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (265.3 yards allowed per game).

The Titans have allowed 21 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Saints, Waddle was targeted 12 times and recorded 10 catches for 92 yards and scored one touchdown.

Waddle's over his last three outings stat line reveals 19 catches for 182 yards and one touchdown. He put up 60.7 yards per game, and was targeted 23 times.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 126 22.7% 96 941 5 14 19.4% Mike Gesicki 102 18.4% 67 707 2 9 12.5% DeVante Parker 56 10.1% 34 457 2 4 5.6% Durham Smythe 36 6.5% 29 288 0 7 9.7%

