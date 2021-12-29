Publish date:
Jeremy McNichols Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami
Jeremy McNichols Prop Bet Odds
Jeremy McNichols Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- McNichols has run for 142 yards on 39 carries (9.5 ypg).
- He also averages 16.0 receiving yards per game, catching 28 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown.
- He has handled 39, or 8.1%, of his team's 479 rushing attempts this season.
- The Titans have thrown the ball in 50.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Miami
- The Dolphins give up 102.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
- McNichols and the Titans will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the 49ers, McNichols picked up 31 yards on seven carries (averaging 4.4 yards per attempt).
- McNichols has run for 73 yards on 21 carries (24.3 yards per game) on the ground over his last three games.
McNichols' Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jeremy McNichols
39
8.1%
142
0
5
6.8%
3.6
Derrick Henry
219
45.7%
937
10
32
43.8%
4.3
D'Onta Foreman
86
18.0%
365
2
16
21.9%
4.2
Ryan Tannehill
49
10.2%
265
7
13
17.8%
5.4
