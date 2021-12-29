Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Jeremy McNichols Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami

Author:

Before placing any bets on Jeremy McNichols' player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. McNichols and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) play the Miami Dolphins (8-7) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Jeremy McNichols Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • McNichols has run for 142 yards on 39 carries (9.5 ypg).
  • He also averages 16.0 receiving yards per game, catching 28 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 39, or 8.1%, of his team's 479 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Titans have thrown the ball in 50.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for McNichols' matchup with the Dolphins.

Matchup vs. Miami

  • The Dolphins give up 102.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
  • McNichols and the Titans will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the 49ers, McNichols picked up 31 yards on seven carries (averaging 4.4 yards per attempt).
  • McNichols has run for 73 yards on 21 carries (24.3 yards per game) on the ground over his last three games.

McNichols' Tennessee Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jeremy McNichols

39

8.1%

142

0

5

6.8%

3.6

Derrick Henry

219

45.7%

937

10

32

43.8%

4.3

D'Onta Foreman

86

18.0%

365

2

16

21.9%

4.2

Ryan Tannehill

49

10.2%

265

7

13

17.8%

5.4

