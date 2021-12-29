Before placing any bets on Jeremy McNichols' player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. McNichols and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) play the Miami Dolphins (8-7) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Jeremy McNichols Prop Bet Odds

Jeremy McNichols Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McNichols has run for 142 yards on 39 carries (9.5 ypg).

He also averages 16.0 receiving yards per game, catching 28 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown.

He has handled 39, or 8.1%, of his team's 479 rushing attempts this season.

The Titans have thrown the ball in 50.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Miami

The Dolphins give up 102.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.

McNichols and the Titans will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the 49ers, McNichols picked up 31 yards on seven carries (averaging 4.4 yards per attempt).

McNichols has run for 73 yards on 21 carries (24.3 yards per game) on the ground over his last three games.

McNichols' Tennessee Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jeremy McNichols 39 8.1% 142 0 5 6.8% 3.6 Derrick Henry 219 45.7% 937 10 32 43.8% 4.3 D'Onta Foreman 86 18.0% 365 2 16 21.9% 4.2 Ryan Tannehill 49 10.2% 265 7 13 17.8% 5.4

