December 29, 2021
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Jimmy Garoppolo before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) and the Houston Texans (4-11) take the field in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Garoppolo has recorded 3,494 passing yards (232.9 yards per game) while going 278-for-409 (68% completion percentage) and throwing 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 50 rushing yards (3.3 ypg) on 37 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • The 49ers have thrown the football in 51.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Garoppolo has thrown 51 passes in the red zone this season, 47.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Houston

  • In two matchups against the Texans, Garoppolo averaged 167 passing yards per game, 32.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Garoppolo had a touchdown pass once over that time.
  • Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
  • The Texans are giving up 253.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Titans, Garoppolo went 26-for-35 (74.3 percent) for 322 yards, while tossing one touchdown and two interceptions.
  • In his last three outings, Garoppolo has thrown for 853 yards (284.3 per game) while completing 71 of 99 passes (71.7%), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

109

23.8%

70

1247

5

7

12.5%

George Kittle

85

18.6%

65

871

6

8

14.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

71

15.5%

46

625

5

10

17.9%

