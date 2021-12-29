Publish date:
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - San Francisco vs. Houston
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Garoppolo has recorded 3,494 passing yards (232.9 yards per game) while going 278-for-409 (68% completion percentage) and throwing 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 50 rushing yards (3.3 ypg) on 37 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The 49ers have thrown the football in 51.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
- Garoppolo has thrown 51 passes in the red zone this season, 47.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Houston
- In two matchups against the Texans, Garoppolo averaged 167 passing yards per game, 32.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Garoppolo had a touchdown pass once over that time.
- Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
- The Texans are giving up 253.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Titans, Garoppolo went 26-for-35 (74.3 percent) for 322 yards, while tossing one touchdown and two interceptions.
- In his last three outings, Garoppolo has thrown for 853 yards (284.3 per game) while completing 71 of 99 passes (71.7%), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
109
23.8%
70
1247
5
7
12.5%
George Kittle
85
18.6%
65
871
6
8
14.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
71
15.5%
46
625
5
10
17.9%
