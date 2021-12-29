There will be player prop bet markets available for Jimmy Garoppolo before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers (8-7) and the Houston Texans (4-11) take the field in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Garoppolo has recorded 3,494 passing yards (232.9 yards per game) while going 278-for-409 (68% completion percentage) and throwing 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 50 rushing yards (3.3 ypg) on 37 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The 49ers have thrown the football in 51.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 48.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Garoppolo has thrown 51 passes in the red zone this season, 47.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Houston

In two matchups against the Texans, Garoppolo averaged 167 passing yards per game, 32.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Garoppolo had a touchdown pass once over that time.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.

The Texans are giving up 253.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Texans defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Titans, Garoppolo went 26-for-35 (74.3 percent) for 322 yards, while tossing one touchdown and two interceptions.

In his last three outings, Garoppolo has thrown for 853 yards (284.3 per game) while completing 71 of 99 passes (71.7%), with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 109 23.8% 70 1247 5 7 12.5% George Kittle 85 18.6% 65 871 6 8 14.3% Brandon Aiyuk 71 15.5% 46 625 5 10 17.9%

