Publish date:
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow has thrown for 4,165 yards (277.7 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 69.9% of his passes and recording 30 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 108 rushing yards (7.2 ypg) on 35 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Bengals have thrown the ball in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
- Burrow accounts for 51.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 51 of his 481 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Chiefs.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- The 257.2 passing yards the Chiefs allow per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 23 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Ravens, Burrow had 525 yards while completing 80.4% of his passes, while throwing four touchdowns.
- He added two carries for 11 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt.
- Burrow has thrown for 1,030 yards (343.3 ypg), completing 75.5% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.
- He has added 39 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 13.0 yards per game.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
112
23.0%
68
1163
10
11
21.2%
Tee Higgins
105
21.6%
71
1029
6
11
21.2%
Tyler Boyd
88
18.1%
63
792
4
6
11.5%
Powered By Data Skrive