December 29, 2021
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

Author:

Before Joe Burrow hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow has thrown for 4,165 yards (277.7 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 69.9% of his passes and recording 30 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 108 rushing yards (7.2 ypg) on 35 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Bengals have thrown the ball in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
  • Burrow accounts for 51.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 51 of his 481 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • The 257.2 passing yards the Chiefs allow per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 23 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Ravens, Burrow had 525 yards while completing 80.4% of his passes, while throwing four touchdowns.
  • He added two carries for 11 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt.
  • Burrow has thrown for 1,030 yards (343.3 ypg), completing 75.5% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.
  • He has added 39 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 13.0 yards per game.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

112

23.0%

68

1163

10

11

21.2%

Tee Higgins

105

21.6%

71

1029

6

11

21.2%

Tyler Boyd

88

18.1%

63

792

4

6

11.5%

