Before Joe Burrow hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has thrown for 4,165 yards (277.7 ypg) to lead Cincinnati, completing 69.9% of his passes and recording 30 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 108 rushing yards (7.2 ypg) on 35 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Burrow accounts for 51.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 51 of his 481 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

The 257.2 passing yards the Chiefs allow per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

With 23 passing TDs conceded this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Ravens, Burrow had 525 yards while completing 80.4% of his passes, while throwing four touchdowns.

He added two carries for 11 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt.

Burrow has thrown for 1,030 yards (343.3 ypg), completing 75.5% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three games.

He has added 39 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 13.0 yards per game.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 112 23.0% 68 1163 10 11 21.2% Tee Higgins 105 21.6% 71 1029 6 11 21.2% Tyler Boyd 88 18.1% 63 792 4 6 11.5%

