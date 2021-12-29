Publish date:
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cincinnati's top rusher, Mixon, has carried the ball 280 times for 1,159 yards (77.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 35 catches for 274 yards (18.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He has received 280 of his team's 399 carries this season (70.2%).
- The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- In his lone career matchup against the Chiefs, Mixon put up 50 rushing yards, 26.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Chiefs.
- Mixon will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 116.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense.
- The Chiefs have conceded 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Ravens, Mixon picked up 65 yards on 18 carries while scoring one touchdown.
- Mixon also racked up 70 yards on six receptions and scored one receiving TD.
- Over his last three games, Mixon has 181 rushing yards (60.3 per game) on 53 carries with one touchdown.
- He's also averaged 27.3 receiving yards per game, catching nine passes for 82 yards and one touchdown.
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
280
70.2%
1,159
13
35
72.9%
4.1
Samaje Perine
54
13.5%
242
1
2
4.2%
4.5
Joe Burrow
35
8.8%
108
2
7
14.6%
3.1
Chris Evans
10
2.5%
42
0
1
2.1%
4.2
