Before Joe Mixon hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. This Week 17 matchup sees Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) square off against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cincinnati's top rusher, Mixon, has carried the ball 280 times for 1,159 yards (77.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 35 catches for 274 yards (18.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

He has received 280 of his team's 399 carries this season (70.2%).

The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In his lone career matchup against the Chiefs, Mixon put up 50 rushing yards, 26.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Chiefs.

Mixon will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 116.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense.

The Chiefs have conceded 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Ravens, Mixon picked up 65 yards on 18 carries while scoring one touchdown.

Mixon also racked up 70 yards on six receptions and scored one receiving TD.

Over his last three games, Mixon has 181 rushing yards (60.3 per game) on 53 carries with one touchdown.

He's also averaged 27.3 receiving yards per game, catching nine passes for 82 yards and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 280 70.2% 1,159 13 35 72.9% 4.1 Samaje Perine 54 13.5% 242 1 2 4.2% 4.5 Joe Burrow 35 8.8% 108 2 7 14.6% 3.1 Chris Evans 10 2.5% 42 0 1 2.1% 4.2

