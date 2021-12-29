Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

Author:

Before Joe Mixon hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. This Week 17 matchup sees Mixon's Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) square off against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cincinnati's top rusher, Mixon, has carried the ball 280 times for 1,159 yards (77.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 35 catches for 274 yards (18.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He has received 280 of his team's 399 carries this season (70.2%).
  • The Bengals, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • In his lone career matchup against the Chiefs, Mixon put up 50 rushing yards, 26.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mixon did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Chiefs.
  • Mixon will go up against a Chiefs squad that allows 116.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Chiefs have conceded 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Ravens, Mixon picked up 65 yards on 18 carries while scoring one touchdown.
  • Mixon also racked up 70 yards on six receptions and scored one receiving TD.
  • Over his last three games, Mixon has 181 rushing yards (60.3 per game) on 53 carries with one touchdown.
  • He's also averaged 27.3 receiving yards per game, catching nine passes for 82 yards and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

280

70.2%

1,159

13

35

72.9%

4.1

Samaje Perine

54

13.5%

242

1

2

4.2%

4.5

Joe Burrow

35

8.8%

108

2

7

14.6%

3.1

Chris Evans

10

2.5%

42

0

1

2.1%

4.2

