Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Taylor has 297 carries for a team-best 1,626 rushing yards (108.4 per game) and 17 touchdowns.
- And he has tacked on 36 catches for 336 yards (22.4 per game) and two receiving TDs.
- He has received 297 of his team's 455 carries this season (65.3%).
- The Colts have called a pass in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- In his one career matchup against the Raiders, Taylor put up 150 rushing yards, 46.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Taylor rushed for multiple touchdowns in that contest against the Raiders.
- The Raiders have the NFL's 19th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 115.7 yards per game.
- The Raiders have given up 16 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Cardinals, Taylor racked up 108 yards on 27 carries (averaging four yards per attempt).
- Over his last three games, Taylor has run for 421 yards on 88 carries (140.3 ypg), with three touchdowns.
Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jonathan Taylor
297
65.3%
1,626
17
82
79.6%
5.5
Nyheim Hines
54
11.9%
272
2
5
4.9%
5.0
Carson Wentz
51
11.2%
188
1
9
8.7%
3.7
Marlon Mack
28
6.2%
101
0
2
1.9%
3.6
