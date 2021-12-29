Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jonathan Taylor and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Taylor's Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) square off in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Taylor has 297 carries for a team-best 1,626 rushing yards (108.4 per game) and 17 touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on 36 catches for 336 yards (22.4 per game) and two receiving TDs.
  • He has received 297 of his team's 455 carries this season (65.3%).
  • The Colts have called a pass in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • In his one career matchup against the Raiders, Taylor put up 150 rushing yards, 46.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Taylor rushed for multiple touchdowns in that contest against the Raiders.
  • The Raiders have the NFL's 19th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 115.7 yards per game.
  • The Raiders have given up 16 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Cardinals, Taylor racked up 108 yards on 27 carries (averaging four yards per attempt).
  • Over his last three games, Taylor has run for 421 yards on 88 carries (140.3 ypg), with three touchdowns.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jonathan Taylor

297

65.3%

1,626

17

82

79.6%

5.5

Nyheim Hines

54

11.9%

272

2

5

4.9%

5.0

Carson Wentz

51

11.2%

188

1

9

8.7%

3.7

Marlon Mack

28

6.2%

101

0

2

1.9%

3.6

