In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jonathan Taylor and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Taylor's Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) square off in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Taylor has 297 carries for a team-best 1,626 rushing yards (108.4 per game) and 17 touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 36 catches for 336 yards (22.4 per game) and two receiving TDs.

He has received 297 of his team's 455 carries this season (65.3%).

The Colts have called a pass in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In his one career matchup against the Raiders, Taylor put up 150 rushing yards, 46.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Taylor rushed for multiple touchdowns in that contest against the Raiders.

The Raiders have the NFL's 19th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 115.7 yards per game.

The Raiders have given up 16 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Cardinals, Taylor racked up 108 yards on 27 carries (averaging four yards per attempt).

Over his last three games, Taylor has run for 421 yards on 88 carries (140.3 ypg), with three touchdowns.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jonathan Taylor 297 65.3% 1,626 17 82 79.6% 5.5 Nyheim Hines 54 11.9% 272 2 5 4.9% 5.0 Carson Wentz 51 11.2% 188 1 9 8.7% 3.7 Marlon Mack 28 6.2% 101 0 2 1.9% 3.6

