December 29, 2021
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta

There will be player prop bet markets available for Josh Allen ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Allen's Buffalo Bills (9-6) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) take the field in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen has 4,048 passing yards (269.9 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 65% of his throws and tossing 34 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 102 times for 619 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 41.3 yards per game.
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.7% of the time.
  • Allen accounts for 56.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 106 of his 575 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • The 253.7 passing yards the Falcons yield per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 28 passing TDs allowed this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Patriots, Allen went 30-for-47 (63.8 percent) for 314 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.
  • Allen added 12 carries for 64 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per carry in the running game.
  • Over his last three games, Allen has recorded 832 passing yards (277.3 yards per game) while going 85-for-135 (63% completion percentage) and throwing eight touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He also has 197 rushing yards on 27 carries with one touchdown, averaging 65.7 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

141

24.2%

89

1092

9

29

27.1%

Cole Beasley

101

17.3%

76

640

1

11

10.3%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

12.3%

42

626

4

10

9.3%

