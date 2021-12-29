Publish date:
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen has 4,048 passing yards (269.9 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 65% of his throws and tossing 34 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 102 times for 619 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 41.3 yards per game.
- The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.7% of the time.
- Allen accounts for 56.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 106 of his 575 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- The 253.7 passing yards the Falcons yield per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 28 passing TDs allowed this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Patriots, Allen went 30-for-47 (63.8 percent) for 314 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.
- Allen added 12 carries for 64 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per carry in the running game.
- Over his last three games, Allen has recorded 832 passing yards (277.3 yards per game) while going 85-for-135 (63% completion percentage) and throwing eight touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He also has 197 rushing yards on 27 carries with one touchdown, averaging 65.7 yards per game.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
141
24.2%
89
1092
9
29
27.1%
Cole Beasley
101
17.3%
76
640
1
11
10.3%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
12.3%
42
626
4
10
9.3%
