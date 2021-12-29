There will be player prop bet markets available for Josh Allen ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Allen's Buffalo Bills (9-6) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) take the field in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has 4,048 passing yards (269.9 ypg) to lead Buffalo, completing 65% of his throws and tossing 34 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 102 times for 619 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 41.3 yards per game.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.7% of the time.

Allen accounts for 56.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 106 of his 575 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

The 253.7 passing yards the Falcons yield per game makes them the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 28 passing TDs allowed this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Patriots, Allen went 30-for-47 (63.8 percent) for 314 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.

Allen added 12 carries for 64 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per carry in the running game.

Over his last three games, Allen has recorded 832 passing yards (277.3 yards per game) while going 85-for-135 (63% completion percentage) and throwing eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

He also has 197 rushing yards on 27 carries with one touchdown, averaging 65.7 yards per game.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 141 24.2% 89 1092 9 29 27.1% Cole Beasley 101 17.3% 76 640 1 11 10.3% Emmanuel Sanders 72 12.3% 42 626 4 10 9.3%

