There will be player props available for Josh Jacobs before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) square off against the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jacobs has carried the ball 175 times for a team-high 677 yards (45.1 per game), with seven touchdowns.

He's also caught 48 passes for 319 yards (21.3 per game).

He has handled 175, or 49.6%, of his team's 353 rushing attempts this season.

The Raiders have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Against the Colts, Jacobs has averaged 64 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 1.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two games against the Colts Jacobs has not run for a touchdown.

In terms of defending against the run, the Colts are 14th in the NFL, giving up 111.2 yards per game.

The Raiders are up against the NFL's fourth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (nine this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Broncos, Jacobs carried the ball 27 times for 129 yards (4.8 yards per attempt).

Jacobs has 205 yards on 51 carries (68.3 ypg) over his last three games.

He also has nine catches for 83 yards (27.7 ypg).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Josh Jacobs 175 49.6% 677 7 26 44.1% 3.9 Kenyan Drake 63 17.8% 254 2 11 18.6% 4.0 Peyton Barber 49 13.9% 209 2 10 16.9% 4.3 Derek Carr 39 11.0% 109 0 7 11.9% 2.8

