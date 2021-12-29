Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis

Author:

There will be player props available for Josh Jacobs before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) square off against the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jacobs has carried the ball 175 times for a team-high 677 yards (45.1 per game), with seven touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 48 passes for 319 yards (21.3 per game).
  • He has handled 175, or 49.6%, of his team's 353 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Raiders have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Against the Colts, Jacobs has averaged 64 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 1.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two games against the Colts Jacobs has not run for a touchdown.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Colts are 14th in the NFL, giving up 111.2 yards per game.
  • The Raiders are up against the NFL's fourth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (nine this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Broncos, Jacobs carried the ball 27 times for 129 yards (4.8 yards per attempt).
  • Jacobs has 205 yards on 51 carries (68.3 ypg) over his last three games.
  • He also has nine catches for 83 yards (27.7 ypg).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Josh Jacobs

175

49.6%

677

7

26

44.1%

3.9

Kenyan Drake

63

17.8%

254

2

11

18.6%

4.0

Peyton Barber

49

13.9%

209

2

10

16.9%

4.3

Derek Carr

39

11.0%

109

0

7

11.9%

2.8

