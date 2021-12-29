Publish date:
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jacobs has carried the ball 175 times for a team-high 677 yards (45.1 per game), with seven touchdowns.
- He's also caught 48 passes for 319 yards (21.3 per game).
- He has handled 175, or 49.6%, of his team's 353 rushing attempts this season.
- The Raiders have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Against the Colts, Jacobs has averaged 64 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups, 1.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two games against the Colts Jacobs has not run for a touchdown.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Colts are 14th in the NFL, giving up 111.2 yards per game.
- The Raiders are up against the NFL's fourth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (nine this year).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Broncos, Jacobs carried the ball 27 times for 129 yards (4.8 yards per attempt).
- Jacobs has 205 yards on 51 carries (68.3 ypg) over his last three games.
- He also has nine catches for 83 yards (27.7 ypg).
Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Josh Jacobs
175
49.6%
677
7
26
44.1%
3.9
Kenyan Drake
63
17.8%
254
2
11
18.6%
4.0
Peyton Barber
49
13.9%
209
2
10
16.9%
4.3
Derek Carr
39
11.0%
109
0
7
11.9%
2.8
