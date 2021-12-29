Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Josh Palmer Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Josh Palmer before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West rivals meet in Week 17 when Palmer and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) take the field against the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Josh Palmer Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Palmer has hauled in 292 yards (on 26 catches) with three touchdowns. He's been targeted 35 times, and is averaging 19.5 yards per game.
  • Palmer has been the target of 35 of his team's 579 passing attempts this season, or 6.0% of the target share.
  • Palmer has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 5.6% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Denver

  • Palmer put up 25 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Broncos, 10.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Palmer did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Broncos.
  • This week Palmer will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (226.3 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Texans, Palmer was targeted six times and recorded five catches for 43 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Palmer racked up 11 catches on 14 targets and averaged 41.3 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Palmer's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Josh Palmer

35

6.0%

26

292

3

5

5.6%

Keenan Allen

140

24.2%

96

1042

5

20

22.5%

Mike Williams

108

18.7%

64

964

7

17

19.1%

Austin Ekeler

79

13.6%

62

558

7

15

16.9%

