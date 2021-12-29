Publish date:
Josh Palmer Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver
Josh Palmer Prop Bet Odds
Josh Palmer Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Palmer has hauled in 292 yards (on 26 catches) with three touchdowns. He's been targeted 35 times, and is averaging 19.5 yards per game.
- Palmer has been the target of 35 of his team's 579 passing attempts this season, or 6.0% of the target share.
- Palmer has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 5.6% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Denver
- Palmer put up 25 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Broncos, 10.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Palmer did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Broncos.
- This week Palmer will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (226.3 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Texans, Palmer was targeted six times and recorded five catches for 43 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Palmer racked up 11 catches on 14 targets and averaged 41.3 receiving yards with two touchdowns.
Palmer's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Josh Palmer
35
6.0%
26
292
3
5
5.6%
Keenan Allen
140
24.2%
96
1042
5
20
22.5%
Mike Williams
108
18.7%
64
964
7
17
19.1%
Austin Ekeler
79
13.6%
62
558
7
15
16.9%
