There will be player prop bets available for Josh Palmer before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West rivals meet in Week 17 when Palmer and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) take the field against the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Josh Palmer Prop Bet Odds

Josh Palmer Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Palmer has hauled in 292 yards (on 26 catches) with three touchdowns. He's been targeted 35 times, and is averaging 19.5 yards per game.

Palmer has been the target of 35 of his team's 579 passing attempts this season, or 6.0% of the target share.

Palmer has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 5.6% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Denver

Palmer put up 25 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Broncos, 10.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Palmer did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Broncos.

This week Palmer will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (226.3 yards allowed per game).

At 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Texans, Palmer was targeted six times and recorded five catches for 43 yards and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Palmer racked up 11 catches on 14 targets and averaged 41.3 receiving yards with two touchdowns.

Palmer's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Josh Palmer 35 6.0% 26 292 3 5 5.6% Keenan Allen 140 24.2% 96 1042 5 20 22.5% Mike Williams 108 18.7% 64 964 7 17 19.1% Austin Ekeler 79 13.6% 62 558 7 15 16.9%

