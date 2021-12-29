Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Justin Fields, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Fields' Chicago Bears (5-10) and the New York Giants (4-11) meet in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds

Justin Fields Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Fields has recorded 1,870 passing yards (124.7 per game) while completing 159 of 270 passes (58.9% completion percentage), with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 420 rushing yards (28.0 ypg) on 72 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Bears have run 52.0% passing plays and 48.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Fields has thrown 31 passes in the red zone this season, 25.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. New York

The 250.1 yards per game the Giants are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

The Giants' defense is 24th in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Fields did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.

Fields has passed for 509 yards (169.7 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 61.1% of his passes (44-for-72) with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 16 times for 109 yards, averaging 36.3 yards per game.

Fields' Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 111 24.2% 62 860 3 8 15.4% Cole Kmet 83 18.1% 53 539 0 10 19.2% Allen Robinson II 56 12.2% 32 353 1 4 7.7%

