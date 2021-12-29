Publish date:
Justin Fields Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Chicago vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds
Justin Fields Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Fields has recorded 1,870 passing yards (124.7 per game) while completing 159 of 270 passes (58.9% completion percentage), with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 420 rushing yards (28.0 ypg) on 72 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Bears have run 52.0% passing plays and 48.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
- Fields has thrown 31 passes in the red zone this season, 25.2% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Fields' matchup with the Giants.
Matchup vs. New York
- The 250.1 yards per game the Giants are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
- The Giants' defense is 24th in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Fields did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
- Fields has passed for 509 yards (169.7 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 61.1% of his passes (44-for-72) with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 16 times for 109 yards, averaging 36.3 yards per game.
Fields' Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
111
24.2%
62
860
3
8
15.4%
Cole Kmet
83
18.1%
53
539
0
10
19.2%
Allen Robinson II
56
12.2%
32
353
1
4
7.7%
Powered By Data Skrive