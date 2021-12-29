Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Justin Fields Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Chicago vs. New York

Author:

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Justin Fields, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Fields' Chicago Bears (5-10) and the New York Giants (4-11) meet in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Fields has recorded 1,870 passing yards (124.7 per game) while completing 159 of 270 passes (58.9% completion percentage), with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 420 rushing yards (28.0 ypg) on 72 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Bears have run 52.0% passing plays and 48.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Fields has thrown 31 passes in the red zone this season, 25.2% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Fields' matchup with the Giants.

Matchup vs. New York

  • The 250.1 yards per game the Giants are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Giants' defense is 24th in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Fields did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
  • Fields has passed for 509 yards (169.7 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 61.1% of his passes (44-for-72) with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 16 times for 109 yards, averaging 36.3 yards per game.

Fields' Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

111

24.2%

62

860

3

8

15.4%

Cole Kmet

83

18.1%

53

539

0

10

19.2%

Allen Robinson II

56

12.2%

32

353

1

4

7.7%

