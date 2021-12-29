Publish date:
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Herbert has thrown for 4,394 passing yards this season (292.9 per game) and has a 67.1% completion percentage (387-of-577), throwing 33 touchdown passes with 14 interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 299 rushing yards (19.9 ypg) on 57 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The Chargers have thrown the ball in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
- Herbert has thrown 89 passes in the red zone this season, 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Denver
- Herbert averages 278 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Broncos, 3.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Herbert threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Broncos, and threw multiple TD passes against them three times.
- The Broncos have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 226.3 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Texans, Herbert racked up 336 yards while completing 77.1% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown with two interceptions.
- Herbert added 15 yards on four carries.
- Herbert has thrown for 847 yards while completing 69.2% of his passes (72-of-104), with six touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three outings (282.3 per game).
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 50 rushing yards (16.7 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.
Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
140
24.2%
96
1042
5
20
22.5%
Mike Williams
108
18.7%
64
964
7
17
19.1%
Austin Ekeler
79
13.6%
62
558
7
15
16.9%
