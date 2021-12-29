Oddsmakers have posted player prop bets for Justin Herbert ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC West rivals meet in Week 17 when Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) hit the field against the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Herbert has thrown for 4,394 passing yards this season (292.9 per game) and has a 67.1% completion percentage (387-of-577), throwing 33 touchdown passes with 14 interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 299 rushing yards (19.9 ypg) on 57 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The Chargers have thrown the ball in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Herbert has thrown 89 passes in the red zone this season, 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Denver

Herbert averages 278 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Broncos, 3.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Herbert threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Broncos, and threw multiple TD passes against them three times.

The Broncos have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 226.3 yards per game through the air.

At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Texans, Herbert racked up 336 yards while completing 77.1% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown with two interceptions.

Herbert added 15 yards on four carries.

Herbert has thrown for 847 yards while completing 69.2% of his passes (72-of-104), with six touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three outings (282.3 per game).

He's also figured in the ground game, with 50 rushing yards (16.7 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 140 24.2% 96 1042 5 20 22.5% Mike Williams 108 18.7% 64 964 7 17 19.1% Austin Ekeler 79 13.6% 62 558 7 15 16.9%

