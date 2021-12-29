Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted player prop bets for Justin Herbert ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC West rivals meet in Week 17 when Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) hit the field against the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Herbert has thrown for 4,394 passing yards this season (292.9 per game) and has a 67.1% completion percentage (387-of-577), throwing 33 touchdown passes with 14 interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 299 rushing yards (19.9 ypg) on 57 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • The Chargers have thrown the ball in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Herbert has thrown 89 passes in the red zone this season, 50.0% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Herbert's matchup with the Broncos.

Matchup vs. Denver

  • Herbert averages 278 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Broncos, 3.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Herbert threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Broncos, and threw multiple TD passes against them three times.
  • The Broncos have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 226.3 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Texans, Herbert racked up 336 yards while completing 77.1% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • Herbert added 15 yards on four carries.
  • Herbert has thrown for 847 yards while completing 69.2% of his passes (72-of-104), with six touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three outings (282.3 per game).
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 50 rushing yards (16.7 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

140

24.2%

96

1042

5

20

22.5%

Mike Williams

108

18.7%

64

964

7

17

19.1%

Austin Ekeler

79

13.6%

62

558

7

15

16.9%

