Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Justin Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

Author:

Before Justin Jackson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC West foes hit the field in Week 17 when Jackson and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) meet the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Justin Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jackson has 53 carries for 303 yards (20.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 19 passes for 158 yards (10.5 per game).
  • He has received 53 of his team's 367 carries this season (14.4%).
  • The Chargers have thrown the ball in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jackson's matchup with the Broncos.

Matchup vs. Denver

  • In his seven career matchups against the Broncos, Jackson averaged 14.7 rushing yards per game, 19.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jackson, in seven matchups versus the Broncos, has not run for a TD.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Broncos are 13th in the NFL, conceding 110.2 yards per game.
  • This season the Broncos are ranked first in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Texans last week, Jackson rushed 11 times for 64 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.
  • He added eight receptions for 98 yards in the passing game.
  • Jackson has 33 carries for 185 yards (61.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.
  • He's also caught 10 passes for 118 yards (39.3 per game) .

Jackson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Justin Jackson

53

14.4%

303

2

16

18.0%

5.7

Austin Ekeler

173

47.1%

789

10

40

44.9%

4.6

Justin Herbert

57

15.5%

299

3

20

22.5%

5.2

Joshua Kelley

33

9.0%

102

0

5

5.6%

3.1

Powered By Data Skrive