Publish date:
Justin Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Justin Jackson Prop Bet Odds
Justin Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jackson has 53 carries for 303 yards (20.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
- He's also caught 19 passes for 158 yards (10.5 per game).
- He has received 53 of his team's 367 carries this season (14.4%).
- The Chargers have thrown the ball in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jackson's matchup with the Broncos.
Matchup vs. Denver
- In his seven career matchups against the Broncos, Jackson averaged 14.7 rushing yards per game, 19.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jackson, in seven matchups versus the Broncos, has not run for a TD.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Broncos are 13th in the NFL, conceding 110.2 yards per game.
- This season the Broncos are ranked first in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).
Recent Performances
- Against the Texans last week, Jackson rushed 11 times for 64 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.
- He added eight receptions for 98 yards in the passing game.
- Jackson has 33 carries for 185 yards (61.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.
- He's also caught 10 passes for 118 yards (39.3 per game) .
Jackson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Justin Jackson
53
14.4%
303
2
16
18.0%
5.7
Austin Ekeler
173
47.1%
789
10
40
44.9%
4.6
Justin Herbert
57
15.5%
299
3
20
22.5%
5.2
Joshua Kelley
33
9.0%
102
0
5
5.6%
3.1
Powered By Data Skrive