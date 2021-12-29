Before Justin Jackson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC West foes hit the field in Week 17 when Jackson and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) meet the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Justin Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jackson has 53 carries for 303 yards (20.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

He's also caught 19 passes for 158 yards (10.5 per game).

He has received 53 of his team's 367 carries this season (14.4%).

The Chargers have thrown the ball in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jackson's matchup with the Broncos.

Matchup vs. Denver

In his seven career matchups against the Broncos, Jackson averaged 14.7 rushing yards per game, 19.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jackson, in seven matchups versus the Broncos, has not run for a TD.

In terms of defending against the run, the Broncos are 13th in the NFL, conceding 110.2 yards per game.

This season the Broncos are ranked first in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

Against the Texans last week, Jackson rushed 11 times for 64 yards (5.8 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.

He added eight receptions for 98 yards in the passing game.

Jackson has 33 carries for 185 yards (61.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

He's also caught 10 passes for 118 yards (39.3 per game) .

Jackson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Justin Jackson 53 14.4% 303 2 16 18.0% 5.7 Austin Ekeler 173 47.1% 789 10 40 44.9% 4.6 Justin Herbert 57 15.5% 299 3 20 22.5% 5.2 Joshua Kelley 33 9.0% 102 0 5 5.6% 3.1

Powered By Data Skrive