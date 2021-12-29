Kadarius Toney will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Toney and the New York Giants (4-11) take the field against the Chicago Bears (5-10) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Odds

Kadarius Toney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Toney has caught 39 passes on 57 targets for 420 yards, averaging 28.0 yards per game.

Toney has been the target of 10.3% (57 total) of his team's 551 passing attempts this season.

Toney has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 8.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.9% of the time while running the football 39.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Chicago

The 223.3 passing yards the Bears give up per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

With 28 passing TDs conceded this season, the Bears defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Eagles, Toney was targeted nine times and racked up four catches for 28 yards.

Over his last three games, Toney has totaled 28 yards on four receptions, averaging 9.3 yards per game, on nine targets.

Toney's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kadarius Toney 57 10.3% 39 420 0 5 8.3% Kenny Golladay 70 12.7% 34 499 0 10 16.7% Evan Engram 66 12.0% 44 392 3 4 6.7% Sterling Shepard 53 9.6% 36 366 1 9 15.0%

