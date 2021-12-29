Publish date:
Kalif Raymond Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Detroit vs. Seattle
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds
Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Raymond has 44 receptions (66 targets) for 475 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 31.7 yards per game.
- So far this season, 12.6% of the 524 passes thrown by his team have gone Raymond's way.
- Raymond has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 10.7% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions have called a pass in 58.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- The Seahawks have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 284.3 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked ninth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Falcons, Raymond was targeted five times, picking up 12 yards on three receptions.
- Raymond has also added 63 yards on nine grabs and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 13 times and put up 21.0 receiving yards per game.
Raymond's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kalif Raymond
66
12.6%
44
475
3
6
10.7%
Amon-Ra St. Brown
98
18.7%
74
692
3
11
19.6%
T.J. Hockenson
84
16.0%
61
583
4
9
16.1%
D'Andre Swift
70
13.4%
56
429
2
6
10.7%
