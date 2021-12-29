Before Kalif Raymond hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Raymond and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) take on the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Odds

Kalif Raymond Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Raymond has 44 receptions (66 targets) for 475 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 31.7 yards per game.

So far this season, 12.6% of the 524 passes thrown by his team have gone Raymond's way.

Raymond has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 10.7% of his team's 56 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have called a pass in 58.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Raymond's matchup with the Seahawks.

Matchup vs. Seattle

The Seahawks have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 284.3 yards per game through the air.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Falcons, Raymond was targeted five times, picking up 12 yards on three receptions.

Raymond has also added 63 yards on nine grabs and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 13 times and put up 21.0 receiving yards per game.

Raymond's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kalif Raymond 66 12.6% 44 475 3 6 10.7% Amon-Ra St. Brown 98 18.7% 74 692 3 11 19.6% T.J. Hockenson 84 16.0% 61 583 4 9 16.1% D'Andre Swift 70 13.4% 56 429 2 6 10.7%

Powered By Data Skrive