December 29, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) will look to extend their eight-game winning run versus the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) in Week 17.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in eight of 15 games this season.
  • In 46.7% of Cincinnati's games this season (7/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 49.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 5.9 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 7.5 points above the 42 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 52.5 points, a number 3.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.3 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 3.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Kansas City is 8-7-0 this year.
  • The Chiefs are 5-5 ATS when favored by 5 points or more this season.
  • Kansas City has hit the over in 53.3% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Chiefs average 6.5 more points per game (28.1) than the Bengals allow (21.6).
  • When Kansas City puts up more than 21.6 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • The Chiefs average 396.1 yards per game, 51.2 more yards than the 344.9 the Bengals give up per contest.
  • In games that Kansas City totals over 344.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall.
  • The Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times this season, six more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (19).
  • Cincinnati has eight wins against the spread in 15 games this season.
  • This year, the Bengals won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5 points or more.
  • Cincinnati has eclipsed the over/under in 46.7% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Bengals rack up 27.3 points per game, 6.9 more than the Chiefs allow (20.4).
  • Cincinnati is 7-5 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team notches more than 20.4 points.
  • The Bengals average 365.9 yards per game, just 3.7 more than the 362.2 the Chiefs give up.
  • Cincinnati is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team picks up more than 362.2 yards.
  • This year the Bengals have 21 turnovers, seven fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (28).

Home and road insights

  • Cincinnati is 4-4 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, at home.
  • At home, as 5-point underdogs or more, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1).
  • This season, Cincinnati has hit the over in five of eight home games.
  • The average total in Bengals home games this season is 47.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).
  • Kansas City is 4-2 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, in away games.
  • Away from home, the Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-1) as 5-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in four of six away games Kansas City has gone over the total.
  • The average point total in Chiefs away games this season is 54.3 points, 4.8 more than this outing's over/under (49.5).

