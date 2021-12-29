The Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) will look to extend their eight-game winning run versus the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) in Week 17.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in eight of 15 games this season.

In 46.7% of Cincinnati's games this season (7/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 49.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.4, is 5.9 points above Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 7.5 points above the 42 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Chiefs games this season feature an average total of 52.5 points, a number 3.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.3 PPG average total in Bengals games this season is 3.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Against the spread, Kansas City is 8-7-0 this year.

The Chiefs are 5-5 ATS when favored by 5 points or more this season.

Kansas City has hit the over in 53.3% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 15 games with a set point total).

The Chiefs average 6.5 more points per game (28.1) than the Bengals allow (21.6).

When Kansas City puts up more than 21.6 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Chiefs average 396.1 yards per game, 51.2 more yards than the 344.9 the Bengals give up per contest.

In games that Kansas City totals over 344.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 25 times this season, six more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (19).

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has eight wins against the spread in 15 games this season.

This year, the Bengals won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Cincinnati has eclipsed the over/under in 46.7% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 15 games with a set point total).

The Bengals rack up 27.3 points per game, 6.9 more than the Chiefs allow (20.4).

Cincinnati is 7-5 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team notches more than 20.4 points.

The Bengals average 365.9 yards per game, just 3.7 more than the 362.2 the Chiefs give up.

Cincinnati is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team picks up more than 362.2 yards.

This year the Bengals have 21 turnovers, seven fewer than the Chiefs have takeaways (28).

Home and road insights

Cincinnati is 4-4 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, at home.

At home, as 5-point underdogs or more, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-1).

This season, Cincinnati has hit the over in five of eight home games.

The average total in Bengals home games this season is 47.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

Kansas City is 4-2 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, in away games.

Away from home, the Chiefs have two wins ATS (2-1) as 5-point favorites or more.

This year, in four of six away games Kansas City has gone over the total.

The average point total in Chiefs away games this season is 54.3 points, 4.8 more than this outing's over/under (49.5).

