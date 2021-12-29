Publish date:
Kansas State vs. LSU Texas Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU
Over/Under Insights
- Kansas State and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in seven of 12 games this season.
- LSU's games have gone over 48 points in seven of 11 chances this season.
- Tuesday's over/under is 5.4 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 1.6 points greater than the 46.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 53 points per game in 2021, five more than Tuesday's total.
- The 60.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 12.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- In Kansas State's 12 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats are 3-1 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.
- Kansas State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- The Wildcats rack up 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 per matchup the Tigers allow.
- Kansas State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.3 points.
- The Wildcats collect 355.3 yards per game, only 16.9 fewer than the 372.2 the Tigers give up per contest.
- In games that Kansas State totals over 372.2 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Tigers' takeaways (13).
LSU Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, LSU is 5-5-1 this year.
- The Tigers are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this year.
- LSU's games this season have gone over the point total four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).
- This season the Tigers rack up six more points per game (27.1) than the Wildcats surrender (21.1).
- LSU is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team records more than 21.1 points.
- The Tigers average 25.7 more yards per game (373.7) than the Wildcats allow (348).
- In games that LSU totals more than 348 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- This season the Tigers have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (15).
Season Stats
|Kansas State
|Stats
|LSU
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
27.1
21.1
Avg. Points Allowed
25.3
355.3
Avg. Total Yards
373.7
348
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
372.2
14
Giveaways
13
15
Takeaways
13