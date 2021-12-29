The Kansas State Wildcats will play the LSU Tigers in the Texas Bowl.

Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State and its opponents have gone over the current 48-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

LSU's games have gone over 48 points in seven of 11 chances this season.

Tuesday's over/under is 5.4 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.

This contest's total is 1.6 points greater than the 46.4 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 53 points per game in 2021, five more than Tuesday's total.

The 60.9 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 12.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

In Kansas State's 12 games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Wildcats are 3-1 ATS when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

Kansas State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Wildcats rack up 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 25.3 per matchup the Tigers allow.

Kansas State is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.3 points.

The Wildcats collect 355.3 yards per game, only 16.9 fewer than the 372.2 the Tigers give up per contest.

In games that Kansas State totals over 372.2 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Tigers' takeaways (13).

LSU Stats and Trends

Against the spread, LSU is 5-5-1 this year.

The Tigers are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this year.

LSU's games this season have gone over the point total four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

This season the Tigers rack up six more points per game (27.1) than the Wildcats surrender (21.1).

LSU is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team records more than 21.1 points.

The Tigers average 25.7 more yards per game (373.7) than the Wildcats allow (348).

In games that LSU totals more than 348 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This season the Tigers have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (15).

Season Stats