December 29, 2021
Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

Author:

Before Keenan Allen hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. AFC West rivals square off in Week 17 when Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) meet the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Allen has 96 catches on 140 targets, with a team-high 1,042 receiving yards (69.5 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • Allen has been the target of 140 of his team's 579 passing attempts this season, or 24.2% of the target share.
  • Allen has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 22.5% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have called a pass in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Denver

  • Allen is averaging 51.9 receiving yards per game in nine career matchups against the Broncos, 22.6 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (74.5).
  • Allen has caught a touchdown pass versus the Broncos four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Note: Allen's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
  • The 226.3 yards per game the Broncos are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Broncos have given up 18 passing TDs this year (1.2 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Texans, Allen was targeted six times and recorded four catches for 35 yards.
  • Allen's 10 receptions (16 targets) have netted him 113 yards (37.7 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

140

24.2%

96

1042

5

20

22.5%

Mike Williams

108

18.7%

64

964

7

17

19.1%

Austin Ekeler

79

13.6%

62

558

7

15

16.9%

Jared Cook

75

13.0%

44

484

4

12

13.5%

