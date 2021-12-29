Before Keenan Allen hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. AFC West rivals square off in Week 17 when Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) meet the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Allen has 96 catches on 140 targets, with a team-high 1,042 receiving yards (69.5 per game) and five touchdowns.

Allen has been the target of 140 of his team's 579 passing attempts this season, or 24.2% of the target share.

Allen has seen the ball thrown his way 20 times in the red zone this season, 22.5% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have called a pass in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Denver

Allen is averaging 51.9 receiving yards per game in nine career matchups against the Broncos, 22.6 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (74.5).

Allen has caught a touchdown pass versus the Broncos four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Allen's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.

The 226.3 yards per game the Broncos are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Broncos have given up 18 passing TDs this year (1.2 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Texans, Allen was targeted six times and recorded four catches for 35 yards.

Allen's 10 receptions (16 targets) have netted him 113 yards (37.7 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 140 24.2% 96 1042 5 20 22.5% Mike Williams 108 18.7% 64 964 7 17 19.1% Austin Ekeler 79 13.6% 62 558 7 15 16.9% Jared Cook 75 13.0% 44 484 4 12 13.5%

