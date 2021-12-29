Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Kendrick Bourne for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 17 matchup sees Bourne's New England Patriots (9-6) hit the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bourne has 47 receptions (60 targets) for 700 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 46.7 yards per game.

Bourne has been the target of 60 of his team's 471 passing attempts this season, or 12.7% of the target share.

Bourne has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 6.1% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.5% of the time.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Bourne had 12 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Jaguars, 25.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).

Bourne did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Jaguars.

This week Bourne will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (242.4 yards allowed per game).

At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jaguars defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Bourne put together a 33-yard performance against the Bills last week on two catches (16.5 yards per catch) while being targeted four times.

Over his last three games, Bourne's seven targets have resulted in five grabs for 77 yards (25.7 ypg).

Bourne's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kendrick Bourne 60 12.7% 47 700 5 4 6.1% Jakobi Meyers 110 23.4% 71 723 1 12 18.2% Hunter Henry 64 13.6% 42 480 9 17 25.8% Nelson Agholor 61 13.0% 36 450 3 6 9.1%

