Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bourne has 47 receptions (60 targets) for 700 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 46.7 yards per game.
- Bourne has been the target of 60 of his team's 471 passing attempts this season, or 12.7% of the target share.
- Bourne has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 6.1% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Bourne had 12 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Jaguars, 25.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).
- Bourne did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Jaguars.
- This week Bourne will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (242.4 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Jaguars defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Bourne put together a 33-yard performance against the Bills last week on two catches (16.5 yards per catch) while being targeted four times.
- Over his last three games, Bourne's seven targets have resulted in five grabs for 77 yards (25.7 ypg).
Bourne's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kendrick Bourne
60
12.7%
47
700
5
4
6.1%
Jakobi Meyers
110
23.4%
71
723
1
12
18.2%
Hunter Henry
64
13.6%
42
480
9
17
25.8%
Nelson Agholor
61
13.0%
36
450
3
6
9.1%
