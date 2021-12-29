Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Kenneth Gainwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington

Author:

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Kenneth Gainwell, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Gainwell and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 with the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gainwell has piled up 55 carries for 209 yards (13.9 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 29 catches for 244 yards (16.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 55, or 11.4%, of his team's 483 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gainwell's matchup with Washington.

Matchup vs. Washington

  • In his only career matchup against the Football Team, Gainwell finished with zero rushing yards, 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gainwell did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Football Team.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Football Team are eighth in the league, allowing 104.2 yards per game.
  • The Eagles are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Gainwell did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Giants.
  • During his last three games, Gainwell has rushed for 54 yards (18.0 per game) on 12 carries with one touchdown.
  • He has tacked on six catches for 39 yards (13.0 per game).

Gainwell's Philadelphia Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Kenneth Gainwell

55

11.4%

209

4

8

8.5%

3.8

Miles Sanders

137

28.4%

754

0

20

21.3%

5.5

Jalen Hurts

132

27.3%

740

10

30

31.9%

5.6

Jordan Howard

75

15.5%

380

3

20

21.3%

5.1

Powered By Data Skrive