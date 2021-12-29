Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Kenneth Gainwell, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Gainwell and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 with the Washington Football Team (6-9) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Odds

Kenneth Gainwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gainwell has piled up 55 carries for 209 yards (13.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

He has tacked on 29 catches for 244 yards (16.3 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 55, or 11.4%, of his team's 483 rushing attempts this season.

The Eagles have run 47.3% passing plays and 52.7% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Washington

In his only career matchup against the Football Team, Gainwell finished with zero rushing yards, 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gainwell did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Football Team.

In terms of defending against the run, the Football Team are eighth in the league, allowing 104.2 yards per game.

The Eagles are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this season).

Recent Performances

Gainwell did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Giants.

During his last three games, Gainwell has rushed for 54 yards (18.0 per game) on 12 carries with one touchdown.

He has tacked on six catches for 39 yards (13.0 per game).

Gainwell's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kenneth Gainwell 55 11.4% 209 4 8 8.5% 3.8 Miles Sanders 137 28.4% 754 0 20 21.3% 5.5 Jalen Hurts 132 27.3% 740 10 30 31.9% 5.6 Jordan Howard 75 15.5% 380 3 20 21.3% 5.1

